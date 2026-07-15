Tire Outlet Strengthens Central Florida Footprint with Second Ocala Store

New location expands access to automotive service for drivers in Marion County

OCALA, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tire Outlet announced the opening of its newest Ocala store at 3398 Maricamp Road SE, expanding access to tire and automotive services for drivers across Marion County and Central Florida.

Tire Outlet's second location in Ocala, FL is now open.

The new store marks Tire Outlet's second location in Ocala and reflects the company's continued investment in one of Florida's fastest-growing regions. Conveniently located along the Maricamp Road corridor, the shop provides local residents with a full range of automotive maintenance and repair services, including tire sales and installation, oil changes, brake service, alignments, batteries, and digital vehicle inspections.

"Central Florida continues to experience significant growth, and we're committed to growing alongside the communities we serve," said Chris Tavares, SVP Operations, Sun Auto. "This new Tire Outlet store provides Ocala-area drivers another convenient option for trusted automotive care while helping us better meet the needs of customers throughout the region."

The new location features certified technicians and access to leading tire brands, providing drivers with comprehensive vehicle maintenance and repair services designed to keep their vehicles safe and reliable year-round. As part of the Sun Auto Network, Tire Outlet combines local service with the resources of a nationwide organization. The addition also strengthens a regional network of 25 locations serving drivers throughout the Ocala and Jacksonville markets, creating greater convenience and connectivity for customers across North and Central Florida.

The Maricamp Road store underscores Tire Outlet's long-term commitment to the Ocala community. By expanding its local presence, the company is making it easier for residents to access trusted automotive care while continuing to invest in the people and communities that drive Central Florida forward.

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service owns and operates more than 575 tire and service centers across the United States. Together, these company-owned locations form the Sun Auto Network — delivering a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training and resources that power each store's success. Whether it's routine maintenance or major repairs, Sun Auto helps drivers stay confident behind the wheel — while supporting the communities they call home.

Drive Confidently. Learn more at sun.auto/network.

SOURCE Sun Auto Tire & Service, Inc.