Tire Outlet Strengthens Central Florida Footprint with New Ocala Store

Recent opening marks the 25th Sun Auto Network location in Florida and the second Tire Outlet in Ocala

MESA, Ariz., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tire Outlet, part of Sun Auto Network, today announced the opening of its newest location, further expanding the brand's presence in a high-growth market. The new store enhances Tire Outlet's ability to serve customers with comprehensive tire and automotive care while supporting Sun Auto's broader strategy of strengthening its regional density and nationwide connectivity. The location represents Tire Outlet's second store in Ocala and its 25th in Florida. The investment reflects the brand's confidence in Central Florida and commitment to supporting the region's continued growth.

Tire Outlet's second location in Ocala, FL is now open.

A trusted provider of automotive service across Florida, Tire Outlet offers top tire brands and comprehensive vehicle maintenance and repair services performed by certified technicians. Backed by the Sun Auto Network, the company is part of a nationwide organization comprising nearly 600 locations with a legacy dating back to 1928.

"This new Tire Outlet location strengthens our presence in Central Florida and reflects our continued commitment to serving growing communities across the region," said Chris Tavares, SVP Operations, Sun Auto. "By expanding our footprint, we're able to provide more drivers with trusted automotive care, quality tire solutions and the expertise they expect from our brands."

Customers visiting the new Tire Outlet location will have access to a wide selection of leading tire brands, expert tire installation and maintenance services, 24/7 online appointment scheduling, dedicated fleet services, and comprehensive vehicle maintenance and repair. The location also offers digital vehicle inspections, providing customers with detailed information about their vehicle's condition and any recommended services to help keep them safe and road-ready.

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service owns and operates more than 575 tire and service centers across the United States. Together, these company-owned locations form the Sun Auto Network — delivering a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training and resources that power each store's success. Whether it's routine maintenance or major repairs, Sun Auto helps drivers stay confident behind the wheel — while supporting the communities they call home.

Drive Confidently. Learn more at sun.auto/network.

SOURCE Sun Auto Tire & Service, Inc.