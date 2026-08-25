Sun Auto Tire & Service Expands Arizona Footprint with Acquisition of Klipper Automotive

Acquisition strengthens Sun Auto's presence in Arizona, bringing network to nearly 100 locations across the state

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Auto Tire & Service today announced the acquisition of Klipper Automotive, a trusted automotive repair business serving across the greater Tucson market. The acquisition further expands Sun Auto's presence in one of its largest and fastest-growing markets, bringing the company's Arizona footprint to nearly 100 locations statewide operating under a portfolio of trusted local and regional automotive service brands.

Klipper Automotive has joined the Sun Auto Network, further enhancing the company's Arizona presence.

As part of the Sun Auto Network, Klipper Automotive will gain access to additional operational resources, training and technology while continuing to deliver the personalized service customers have come to expect.

"Klipper Automotive has earned the trust of its customers through a strong commitment to quality service and community relationships," said Chris Doster, Regional Vice President, Sun Auto Tire & Service. "We're excited to welcome the Klipper Automotive team to the Sun Auto Network and support their continued success while preserving the local brand, culture and customer experience that have made the business such a respected name in the market. Arizona continues to be an important growth market for Sun Auto, and this acquisition further strengthens our ability to serve drivers throughout the state."

Sun Auto Tire & Service continues to expand its network through strategic partnerships with respected local and regional operators across the country. The company remains focused on supporting local brands while providing the resources, scale and expertise needed to enhance the customer and teammate experience.

The acquisition reflects Sun Auto's continued commitment to strategic growth and investment in strong local brands. As the company expands, it remains focused on earning customer trust and delivering a consistent, customer-centered experience across its national network, guided by its Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence and Customer Care.

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service owns and operates more than 575 tire and service centers across the United States. Together, these company-owned locations form the Sun Auto Network — delivering a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training and resources that power each store's success. Whether it's routine maintenance or major repairs, Sun Auto helps drivers stay confident behind the wheel — while supporting the communities they call home.

Drive Confidently. Learn more at sun.auto/network.

Media Contact:

Sun Auto Tire & Service Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Sun Auto Tire & Service, Inc.