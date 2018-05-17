Sun Basket Launches Diabetes-Friendly Meal Plan Approved by the American Diabetes Association®

The diabetes-friendly recipes, created by Executive Chef Justine Kelly, meet the ADA's guidelines by providing a variety of healthy options for people with diabetes, while never sacrificing flavor. The recipes emphasize nutrient-rich, high-fiber foods such as whole grains, fruits and vegetables, as research has suggested that dietary fiber can be helpful in managing blood glucose. Additional criteria for the recipes include:

700 calories or less

10 percent saturated fat from calories or less

Between 20 and 100 grams of carbohydrates

At least 5 grams of fiber

Less than 10 percent calories from added sugar

700 mg of sodium or less

"Healthy eating is not one-size-fits-all," said Adam Zbar, CEO and Co-Founder of Sun Basket. "More than 30 million Americans have diabetes, and an additional 84 million with prediabetes, so we wanted to create a Diabetes-Friendly Meal Plan featuring amazing flavors that also meets the recommended nutrition goals for people with diabetes. In collaboration with the ADA, we look forward to helping Americans with diabetes make healthy cooking easy, delicious, and fun again."

While the Diabetes-Friendly Meal Plan was developed specifically to support anyone managing diabetes or prediabetes, the recipes in it are based on the same principles of sound nutrition and are appropriate for anyone looking to follow a healthy diet, namely one that is low in saturated fat (and no trans fat), and moderate in salt and sugar, with meals based on lean protein, non-starchy vegetables, whole grains, good fats, and fruits. Sample recipes from the plan include Salmon Cakes with Celery Salad and Tahini Goddess Dressing, Manhattan-style Cod Chowder with Potatoes and Fennel, and Harissa-Rubbed Chicken with Artichoke Tapenade and Seared Romaine.

"Individualized nutrition is the cornerstone of diabetes management," agreed William T. Cefalu, MD, Chief Scientific, Medical and Mission Officer of the ADA. "The team looks forward to working with Sun Basket in their effort to provide a variety of healthy and delicious offerings that align with the nutrition recommendations in the ADA's Standards of Care. We are excited that the meal plans will offer nutritious and flavorful choices."

Sun Basket's Diabetes-Friendly recipes and Meal Plan will be available on www.sunbasket.com for delivery as of May 14, 2018. To see the new menu options, visit sunbasket.com/menu.

About Sun Basket

Founded in San Francisco in 2014 by Webby-winner Adam Zbar and Chef Justine Kelly, the former Head Chef at the Slanted Door, a James Beard Award-winning restaurant, Sun Basket is an innovative healthy cooking service, which delivers the best pre-measured, organic and sustainable ingredients and easy-to-cook, delicious recipes weekly to your door. Sun Basket saves busy people the time of planning and shopping so they can focus on the fun part of cooking and enjoying the meal. Personalized for your lifestyle and diet, Sun Basket provides a seasonally inspired Chef's Basket, along with Paleo, Lean & Clean, Gluten-Free, Vegan, Vegetarian, Pescatarian, and Mediterranean meal options. Based in San Francisco, Sun Basket is backed by top-tier venture capitalists. Don Barnett, Co-Founder of organicgirl produce is COO. For more information, please visit https://sunbasket.com or find the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest or Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-basket-launches-diabetes-friendly-meal-plan-approved-by-the-american-diabetes-association-300649397.html

SOURCE Sun Basket

Related Links

http://www.sunbasket.com

