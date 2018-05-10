Sun Basket Opens New Midwest Facility in a Cave--Supports Nationwide Distribution with Reduced Carbon Footprint

The distribution center is the third for the fast growing brand, which has experienced growth from $0-300M ARR in three years. The 115,000 square foot facility will support the company's Midwest growth and expansion efforts. Reaching over 98 percent of the continental U.S., Sun Basket can reach more consumers than any brick-and-mortar grocery chain, and is the largest direct-to-consumer fresh organic food distributor on a zip code basis in the U.S. In addition to driving distribution in the Midwest, the new location will act as a support system to Sun Basket's other distribution centers, stepping in to deliver meals to both coasts when they face disruptions to deliveries due to inclement weather or other issues.

"With the launch of this new facility, we now have the ability to support over $1B revenue and build the pre-eminent nationwide healthy meal kit service in the U.S.," said Adam Zbar, CEO and co-founder of Sun Basket. "We were particularly excited in partnering with Rock City given its unique underground cave location adds to our focus on sustainability, which is a core part of our business model."

Since opening their initial facility in the area in 2017, Sun Basket has brought 375 new jobs to the area, and is continuing to create jobs with the new distribution center. This expansion will allow Sun Basket to provide a greater reach and quicker delivery for consumers located in the Midwest, as the company has the capacity to ship up to 220,000 boxes per week from this distribution center alone. Sun Basket also has the opportunity to generate over $1B from its three regional distribution centers.

About Sun Basket

Founded in San Francisco in 2014 by Webby-winner Adam Zbar and Chef Justine Kelly, the former Head Chef at the Slanted Door, a James Beard Award-winning restaurant, Sun Basket is an innovative healthy cooking service, which delivers the best pre-measured, organic produce and clean ingredients and easy-to-cook, delicious recipes weekly to your door. Sun Basket saves busy people the time of planning and shopping so they can focus on the fun part of cooking and enjoying the meal. Personalized for your lifestyle and diet, Sun Basket provides a seasonally inspired Chef's Basket, along with Paleo, Lean & Clean, Gluten-Free, Vegan, Vegetarian, Pescatarian, and Mediterranean meal options. Based in San Francisco, Sun Basket is backed by top-tier venture capitalists. Don Barnett, Co-Founder of organicgirl produce is COO. For more information, please visit https://sunbasket.com or find the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest or Twitter.

