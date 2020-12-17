Sun Chlorella Named Official Superfood Of The Brooklyn Nets And New York Liberty

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Chlorella has been named The Official Superfood of the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty.

The partnership includes Sun Chlorella becoming the presenting sponsor of Nets Training Camp, along with branded signage integrated at HSS Training Center, the Nets' state-of-the-art practice facility in Brooklyn. Sun Chlorella will also receive digital courtside signage at Barclays Center for all Nets and Liberty home games, and will work alongside the Nets to create a custom social media content series that will highlight the importance of nutritious food choices and living a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, the company will have involvement in upcoming Nets health and wellness virtual events and Nets season ticket holders will be given exclusive offers for Sun Chlorella products.

Sun Chlorella is the world's premier provider of chlorella and eleuthero supplements, offering one of the most digestible chlorella products on the market. Chlorella is a nutrient-dense whole food containing vitamins (like vitamins D and active B12), minerals (like iron), and more chlorophyll than most plant foods, giving the body nourishment for strength, immune support, and well-being due to its unique and naturally-occurring properties. Sun Chlorella Powder is also the only chlorella supplement on the market today that is NSF Certified for Sport and Informed Sport certified, which means it has undergone rigorous testing making it one of the best chlorella products available.

"The Nets and Liberty are proud to partner with Sun Chlorella," said Chris Insolera, Vice President of Global Partnership Sales at BSE Global. "Plant-based supplements like those made by Sun Chlorella are growing in popularity as people are increasingly choosing healthier eating habits. We're excited to have Sun Chlorella as our Official Superfood Partner and look forward to working alongside them to elevate the importance of clean eating and healthy lifestyle choices."

"We're thrilled to be the Official Superfood of the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty," said Futoshi Nakayama, President and CEO of Sun Chlorella Corporation. "Health and wellness are of the upmost importance to us – especially at a time like this – and we are proud to align with a team of elite athletes that take their health as seriously as we do. We are delighted to officially announce our partnership."

ABOUT SUN CHLORELLA

Sun Chlorella has been the premium chlorella company for over 50 years. Originating in Japan, Sun Chlorella uses DYNO®-Mill pulverization, setting the standards for ultimate purity, quality, bioavailability and digestibility. You can find Sun Chlorella products at The Vitamin Shoppe, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmer's Market, Amazon, and many other health food retailers. Sun Chlorella is also proud to be the Official Superfood of the Premier Lacrosse League. For more information regarding Sun Chlorella products, please visit: www.sunchlorellausa.com and follow us on Instagram (@SunChlorellaUSA) (@sunchlorella_official) (@sport_sunchlorella), Facebook (@SunChlorella), Twitter (@sunchlorellausa), YouTube (SunChlorella) and Pinterest (Sun Chlorella USA).

ABOUT BSE GLOBAL

BSE Global manages and operates Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets, its NBA G League team the Long Island Nets, and its NBA 2K League affiliate NetsGC. BSE Global also supports management of the New York Liberty, the WNBA sister team of the Brooklyn Nets. Through programming, marketing, sales, and operations, BSE Global delivers dynamic content and experiences for fans and audiences.

