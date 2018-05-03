Sun Coast Resources, Inc. Appoints Michael Alanis As Assistant Director Of Emergency Response

After six years serving with the United States Air Force, Alanis devoted 20 years working with the City of Corpus Christi's Police Department and has experience in traffic safety, fleet operations, community relations and all levels of the incident command system. He served as the assistant chief of police for the last two years.

Kyle Lehne, director of emergency response, Sun Coast, said, "Michael brings valuable additional expertise to our emergency management team and will work to improve Sun Coast's capabilities and bolster our nationwide reputation as the 'go-to' emergency fuel company. We are delighted to welcome him to the team."

Alanis graduated from the FBI's National Academy in Quantico, Virginia and the Senior Management Institute for Police in Washington D.C. He holds a bachelor of arts degree and will complete his master's degree in criminal justice at Midwestern State University in May 2018.

About Sun Coast Resources, Inc.

Sun Coast Resources, Inc., founded in 1985 by Kathy Lehne, is one of the largest wholesale petroleum marketers in the nation. Licensed in 39 states, with locations in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, the company offers a vast array of petroleum products and services, including high quality fuels, lubricants, chemicals, diesel exhaust fluid, crude oil transportation services, emergency response fueling and much more. Sun Coast has the breadth and depth of products, equipment and resources to support the needs of your business. To find out more, visit: www.suncoastresources.com.

