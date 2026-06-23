Sun Country Marine Launches Alera Pontoons, Partnering with Boats Group to Introduce a New Standard in Pontoon Boating

New premium pontoon brand combines innovative design and craftsmanship while leveraging Boats Group's industry-leading marketplaces to connect with buyers nationwide.

MIAMI and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Country Marine Group, the West Coast's largest and most trusted marine dealership network, today announced the launch of Alera Pontoons, a new premium pontoon brand designed to deliver exceptional comfort, durability, and performance for today's boating families and enthusiasts. As the brand enters the market, Sun Country Marine is leveraging its longstanding partnership with Boats Group, the recreational boating industry's leading marketplace and technology provider, to introduce Alera to millions of active boat shoppers across North America.

Alera Pontoons was developed to bring fresh innovation to one of boating's fastest-growing segments. Combining premium craftsmanship, modern styling, and thoughtful engineering, the brand is designed to provide a superior ownership experience both on and off the water. Among its standout features is a one-piece seamless composite deck, which offers enhanced durability and long-term performance compared to traditional deck construction methods.

"Alera represents our commitment to delivering innovative products that elevate the boating experience," said Mike Basso, President and CEO of Sun Country Marine Group. "Boaters today are looking for quality, comfort, and long-term value, and Alera delivers on all three. As we introduce this exciting new brand to the market, Boats Group provides the ideal platform to reach consumers who are actively researching their next boat and looking for the latest innovations in the industry."

For decades, boat buyers have relied on Boats Group's marketplaces—including Boat Trader, YachtWorld, and boats.com—to discover, research, and compare boats from the industry's leading manufacturers and dealers. With one of the largest audiences of in-market boat shoppers in the world, Boats Group has become the trusted destination for consumers seeking the newest products, emerging brands, and latest innovations across every segment of boating.

As consumer shopping behavior continues to evolve, digital discovery is increasingly important in the boat-buying journey. Through Boats Group's marketplaces, marketing solutions, and consumer insights, Sun Country Marine can place Alera directly in front of highly engaged buyers when they are actively researching and evaluating their next purchase.

"When boaters want to see what's new in the market, they come to our platforms," said Andreas Madsen, Chief Revenue Officer at Boats Group. "Alera brings meaningful innovation to the pontoon category, and we're excited to help introduce the brand to our audience of serious boat shoppers. Our marketplaces have become the place where consumers discover new brands, compare options, and make informed purchasing decisions, making them a natural fit for a launch like this."

The introduction of Alera Pontoons reflects a shared commitment between Sun Country Marine and Boats Group to drive innovation within the recreational boating industry. By combining a compelling new product with industry-leading digital reach and buyer engagement, the partnership is helping ensure that consumers can easily discover and explore the latest advancements in boating technology and design.

Alera Pontoons are now available through Sun Country Marine locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, and Washington.

About Boats Group

Boats Group operates the world's leading online marketplaces for buying and selling boats, including Boat Trader, YachtWorld, and boats.com. With a global audience of millions of boat buyers, Boats Group provides data-driven marketing solutions, AI-driven tools, financing services, and industry insights to help OEMs, dealers, and brokers maximize their sales potential.

About Sun Country Marine Group

Sun Country Marine Group (SCMG) is the West Coast's largest and most trusted marine dealership network, specializing in the sale of premium new and pre-owned boats and providing comprehensive marine services. With locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, and Washington, SCMG offers a portfolio of leading marine brands, expert maintenance and repair services, financing solutions, and a customer-first ownership experience that extends well beyond the sale.

Media Contact:

Courtney Chalmers

Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Boats Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-877-354-4069

SOURCE Boats Group