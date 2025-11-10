SUN COUNTRY TEAMSTERS RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT

Three-Year Agreement Establishes New Standards for 200 Sun Country Fleet Service Workers

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleet service workers at Sun Country Airlines have overwhelmingly ratified their first collective bargaining agreement with Teamsters Local 970. The three-year contract delivers significant wage increases, stronger job security, and access to improved benefits. The agreement was approved by a margin of nearly 82 percent.

"This contract reflects what airline workers can achieve when they fight together," said Dave Saucedo, Director of the Teamsters Airline Division. "For the first time, Sun Country fleet service workers have a legally enforceable agreement that raises standards and ensures they are treated with the fairness and respect they've earned on the job."

The agreement establishes improved pay scales that move workers closer to industry standards and sets clear rules for work assignments, scheduling, and overtime. It also expands access to paid time off and now includes safety language, guaranteeing a safer workplace and accountability from management.

The contract is a major step forward for the 200 workers who joined Local 970 in 2023 seeking stability, fair compensation, and a stronger voice on the job.

"We're proud of what Sun Country fleet service members have accomplished here," said Angel Cantu, Teamsters Airline Division International Representative. "Their dedication and unity made this contract possible. Today marks the beginning of a stronger future for everyone in the group."

