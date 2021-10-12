Sun East Foundation Celebrates Record Participation at Fund Raiser

"It was a beautiful day, and I couldn't be more pleased with the turnout and the amount of money raised. It was great to see so many people enjoying the event, and doing their part to help these great organizations," stated Terri Lannon, Executive Director of the Sun East Foundation.

The Foundation provides funds to registered 501(c)(3) organizations whose primary focus is on education, charitable and community organizations that support cultural, natural, and historic preservation, and other humanitarian efforts. The Foundation is celebrating 10 years of giving, impacting over 130 organizations in the Greater Brandywine Valley by providing donations totaling over $280,000 since its inception in 2011.

Sun East Federal Credit Union, founded in 1949, is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution serving the savings, borrowing, investing, and virtual banking needs of nearly 52,000 members, 1,200 employers, and multiple other organizations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey. Sun East has over $744 million in assets with branches throughout the Tri-State area, nationwide ATM access, as well as online and mobile banking. Support of local charitable and community outreach initiatives on behalf of Sun East is facilitated through the Sun East Foundation. To join, volunteer, or donate to the Sun East Foundation, visit www.suneastfoundation.org. For more information or join Sun East Federal Credit Union, call 1-877-5-SUNEAST, visit www.suneast.org, or follow @SunEastFCU.

Media Contact:

Sharee L. Coleman

VP Marketing

610-485-2960 x268

[email protected]

SOURCE Sun East Federal Credit Union

Related Links

www.suneast.org

