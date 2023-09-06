Sun East Joins 13 Area Credit Unions and Area Legislators to Deliver 2,834 Pounds of Food and a Monetary Donation of $26,290 to Philabundance

ASTON, Pa., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, representatives from 14 credit unions, along with area legislators, delivered 2,834 pounds of non-perishable food items and a monetary donation of $26,290 to Philabundance's South Philadelphia warehouse. The credit unions' branches and legislators' offices served as drop-off sites for food donations from members and constituents. The credit unions worked closely with Philabundance to highlight what types of food were most needed and received an overwhelming response from the community. Loree Jones, president of Philabundance expressed her gratitude for the credit unions' continued support, emphasizing, "Collaboration is one of our key values. We realize the challenges we're seeking to solve are large, and we cannot do this by ourselves." PA Senator Amanda Cappelletti expressed her wholehearted support for the partnership's collective efforts in combating hunger in the community, stating "Everybody deserves to have access to affordable, healthy food choices."

Representatives from 14 area credit unions deliver 2,834 lbs of food along with a monetary donation of $26,290 to Philabundance.
Participants included:

  • Senator Amanda Cappelletti
  • American Heritage Federal Credit Union
  • Ardent Credit Union
  • BHCU
  • Eagle One Federal Credit Union
  • Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union
  • Freedom Credit Union
  • Merck Sharpe & Dohme
  • Penn Federal Credit Union
  • Reliance Federal Credit Union
  • Sun East Federal Credit Union
  • Superior Federal Credit Union
  • Tri County Federal Credit Union
  • TruMark Financial® Credit Union
  • Ukrainian Selfreliance Federal Credit Union

Initiatives such as these help to support the nearly half a million people in the Philadelphia area who are food insecure. Michael Kaczenski, Sun East's CEO reflected, "In these challenging times, I've been so humbled by Sun East's employees and members who consistently uphold our mission of People Helping People. I'm proud to be part of the credit union family – we help each other and those in need."

Sun East Federal Credit Union, founded in 1949, is a full-service, not-for-profit purpose-driven financial institution serving the savings, borrowing, and virtual banking needs of 50,000+ members, 1,250 employers, and multiple other organizations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, and New Jersey. Sun East has over $ 877 million in assets with branches throughout the Quad-State area, nationwide ATM access, and online and mobile banking. For more information, call 877- 5-SUNEAST or visit www.suneast.org.

Media Contact: 
Sharee L. Coleman
610-485-2960 ext. 268

SOURCE Sun East Federal Credit Union

