Sun East Recognizes Local Students and Teachers with Service Awards

Sun East Federal Credit Union

16 Jun, 2023

ASTON, Pa., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun East Federal Credit Union annually recognizes several local students in the community who embody the organization's philosophy of "People Helping People." The recipients are selected from schools that are Select Employee Groups (SEGS) with Sun East, and who've made a positive impact through their volunteerism within the last year. Sun East is proud to announce the 2023 recipients – each received a certificate of service and a monetary award.

HIGH SCHOOL RECIPIENTS

(l to r) “People Helping People” award recipients Madison Simpson, Colton Haseltine, and Sana Ahmadi
Blake Bryant, Chichester High School
Allison Gowman, Springfield High School
Meilyn Smith, Oxford Area High School
Colton Haseltine, The Christian Academy
Aurora Maholik, Sun Valley High School

COLLEGE STUDENTS

Sana Ahmadi, Holy Family University
Awaji-onyi McFiberesima, Neumann University

SUN EAST FEDERAL CREDIT UNION MEMBER AWARD

Theresa Arata, Immaculata University
Sydney Kane, Penn State University
Abby Houpt, Garnet Valley High School

SUN EAST FEDERAL CREDIT UNION EMPLOYEE AWARD
Riley Eckhardt, Saint Elizabeth's High School
Madison Simpson, Haverford High School

K-8 GRADE RECIPIENT

James Campbell, Saint Thomas the Apostle

EDUCATIONAL AWARD*

Mouneissa Togola, Delaware County Literacy Council

*Recognizing adult literacy programs

"I am so honored to recognize these amazing individuals for all they do in their communities. The People Helping People award is one of the many ways Sun East demonstrates our purpose-driven mission, and I look forward to acknowledging these recipients each year," said Terri Lannon, the Senior Director of Corporate Responsibility for Sun East.

Sun East Federal Credit Union "Best Teacher Under the Sun" Award

Each year Sun East also awards local educators who consistently foster an empowering learning environment for their students. The Best Teacher Under the Sun award recognizes the outstanding achievements of teachers who – through their innovative and nurturing programs - inspire students to challenge themselves beyond the norm and recognize their capabilities.

The award application is open to all educators who teach in schools that are part of the credit union's SEG program. School administrators, faculty, parents, and students can nominate teachers. The awards committee at Sun East selects one winning teacher from each category of elementary, middle, and high school levels. Recipients receive $500, and their respective school also receives a $500 contribution.

Congratulations to the 2023 award winners:

Kelsey Vidal, Aston Elementary School
Jessica Wooleyhan, Northley Middle School
Patricia Malaczewski, Sun Valley High School

To date, Sun East has distributed more than $232,000 in student and teacher awards since 2003. For more information or to apply for the 2024 awards, go to: www.suneast.org/site/about_scholarship.php.

Sun East Federal Credit Union, founded in 1949, is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution offering savings, borrowing, investing, and virtual banking needs to 50,000 + members, over 1,250 employers, and multiple other organizations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey. Sun East has over $877 million in assets with branches throughout the Tri-State area, nationwide ATM access, and online and mobile banking. For more information, call 877-5-SUNEAST or visit www.suneast.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: Sharee L. Coleman 610.485.2960, ext. 268

