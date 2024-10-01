Sun Extractions Inc. Launches Premium Cannabis Brands 'SUN' and 'Space Ranger,' Welcomes Award-Winning Live Resin Pioneer to Lead New Jersey's Extraction Revolution

HAMILTON, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Extractions Inc., a licensed cannabis manufacturer, proudly announces the launch of its state-of-the-art facility in Hamilton, New Jersey, along with two premium cannabis brands, SUN and Space Ranger. Specializing in hydrocarbon extractions, the company is set to revolutionize the local industry with high-quality vaporizers and concentrates. SUN, the flagship brand, will focus on live and cured resin products, while Space Ranger will introduce terpene-infused products for an unparalleled flavor experience. The company is also thrilled to welcome an award-winning pioneer in live resin from California, Noel Liese of Nectars Collective, poised to lead New Jersey's extraction transformation.

"At Sun Extractions, we are dedicated to setting the benchmark for quality in cannabis manufacturing," said Steve Lovas, Founder and CEO of Sun Extractions. "With our expert team, strict quality protocols, and the addition of a renowned leader in the live resin field, we are confident that every product we offer will deliver unmatched purity, potency, and flavor."

Introducing SUN: Only Fire Makes Sunshine

With a focus on preserving the natural essence of cannabis, Sun Extractions has developed three signature products under the SUN banner:

Liquid Sunshine Live Resin Vaporizers: Conserving the full spectrum of cannabis, our Live Resin Sauce is extracted with care, so every inhale delivers a pure, uncompromised flavor profile.





Live Resin Sugar: This unique concentrate features THCA crystals delicately coated with terpene-rich sauce, offering a potent and flavorful experience.





Live Resin Badder: Whipped to perfection, our Live Resin Badder offers a smooth consistent texture, making it a top choice for concentrate enthusiasts.

Introducing Space Ranger: Blast Off!

Space Ranger products are for those seeking to elevate their cannabis experience to new cosmic heights. Sun Extractions is launching liquid diamonds plus sauce vaporizers and crumble concentrates in three flavors:

Meteor Melon





Tropical Teleport





Starfruit Surge

"Our Space Ranger brand has a first-of-its-kind product line. We developed these products to showcase delicious flavors without sacrificing the entourage effect provided by full spectrum extracts," added Nate Green, Co-Founder and VP of Product & Sales at Sun Extractions Inc. "Consumers will find that the Space Ranger products offer a unique combination of flavor and effect."

About Sun Extractions Inc. and Legal Disclaimer

Sun Extractions Inc. is a licensed Class 2 cannabis manufacturer based in Hamilton, New Jersey. With a dedication to quality, innovation, and consumer satisfaction, Sun Extractions strives to push the boundaries of what cannabis products can offer. As they introduce their two brands, SUN and Space Ranger, they are taking that commitment to the next level, delivering products that are out of this world.

Legal Disclaimer

Sun Extractions Inc. is licensed by the State of New Jersey (M000235). All Sun Extractions products are intended for adults 21 years or older. Keep all products out of the reach of children. There may be health risks associated with the consumption of cannabis products, including for women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or planning on becoming pregnant. Do not drive a motor vehicle or operate heavy machinery while using cannabis products.

