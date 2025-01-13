Sun Family Foundation Doubles Commitment to Major Hoag Expansion to $100M with Second $50M Gift for Innovative Irvine Hospital Campus

Hoag's new Sun Family Campus in Irvine will feature state-of-the-art buildings dedicated to cancer and digestive care, women's health, and advanced surgical procedures.

Philanthropists Diana and David Sun's latest gift of $50 million through their Sun Family Foundation will fuel the ongoing construction of the campus, previously named in their honor, bringing their total giving toward Hoag's expansion to $100 million .

Hoag's integrated, specialized care model and new campus is attracting renowned physicians and health care professionals engaged in research, clinical trials, and innovative treatments.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sun Family Foundation has doubled its commitment to Hoag's expansion to $100 million with a second $50 million gift toward the growth of the health system's Irvine hospital campus. The landmark commitment to Hoag from philanthropists Diana and David Sun will propel the ongoing construction of the state-of-the-art Sun Family Campus, named in their honor. The Suns' latest donation marks their collective giving as the largest contribution from a family to the Boldly Hoag campaign.

The Sun Family Campus is set to be the most innovative, comprehensive health campus in Orange County and will expand Hoag care to people in more communities. Projected to be completed in 2026, the campus will include extensive renovations to existing facilities alongside the creation of clinical inpatient and outpatient spaces for cancer and digestive care, women's health, and advanced surgical procedures. The expansion will bring six new buildings, 155 inpatient beds, and 120,000 square feet of ambulatory facilities. Highlights of the new campus will include a hybrid operating room, dedicated urgent care for cancer patients, and expanded birthing suites. In addition to thoughtfully designed structures, the Sun Family Campus will be distinguished by comforting outdoor spaces that feature lush gardens and open-air decks for patients and guests.

"The Sun Family Foundation's giving is empowering Hoag to revolutionize health care to serve countless people through sophisticated facilities, trailblazing physicians, and forward-thinking clinical research," said Caroline A. Pereira, MBA, president of the Hoag Hospital Foundation. "We are so grateful to Diana and David Sun and their family for the commitment they have shown to their community."

As early donors to the Boldly Hoag campaign, launched in 2022, the Suns' first $50 million gift inspired other community philanthropists to make their mark on the campus through hundreds of donations of all amounts.

"The most important part of giving is the gesture of making the gift and action behind it," said Diana Sun, a former board member of the Hoag Hospital Foundation who now serves on the Boldly Hoag Executive Committee. "There's a Chinese saying that talks about how individual grains of sand can be gathered to form a tower. Our gift is what we can give. Regardless of the amount, when many come together to give what they can, they can build something exceptional."

Hoag will honor the Suns' transformational giving by naming the Sun Family Complex, which will encompass the Sun Family Campus hospital and adjacent Hoag Health Center Irvine - Sand Canyon, both on Sand Canyon Avenue.

Dedicated philanthropists, Diana and David Sun have historically directed much of their giving to education, including supporting scholarships for Hoag employees through their Kingston Technology Foundation. Inspired by Diana's mother's positive experience at Hoag, and the growing emphasis on quality health resources, health care became a priority for the Suns. The Suns stress the importance of creating opportunities for others to thrive. They see their latest gift as a way to further cultivate a promising future for Hoag's team, patients, and families.

"We have learned so much more about how Hoag is building care that can support a family throughout their whole lives and for generations," said David Sun, co-founder and chief operating officer of Kingston Technology, the world's biggest maker of computer memory products. "As Irvine residents, we regularly pass by Hoag. Every time, we see the hospital campus growing and are excited about doing our part to bring lifesaving care for patients and resources for health care professionals to succeed."

Last year, Hoag announced the recruitment of world-renowned gastroenterologist Kenneth J. Chang, MD, to become executive medical director of Hoag's Digestive Health Institute. Dr. Chang will work in the new Cancer & Digestive Hospital Pavilion in Irvine, once complete. The digestive care facilities have been designed with his input and specifications.

"I am excited about the Sun Family Campus and the future of digestive health care," said Dr. Chang, the James & Pamela Muzzy Executive Medical Director Endowed Chair in GI Cancer, Digestive Health Institute. "Hoag is at the forefront of research and innovation to bring the latest medical and interventional and surgical technologies to Orange County. Thanks to this investment from the Sun family, we can be a force multiplier for innovation in our community and beyond."

This gift propels Hoag closer to meeting its fundraising goal through the Boldly Hoag campaign, which emphasizes elevating the patient experience, recruiting and retaining the nation's brightest health care professionals, and defining and building the future of health care.

"Our community institutions are only as good as our community makes them," said Paul Lin, a member of the Hoag Hospital Foundation Board of Directors. "As a friend of the Suns and as a Hoag volunteer, it makes me proud when we work together to continually elevate our health care."

"The Sun Family Campus will build upon Hoag's longstanding commitment to providing the highest quality and most compassionate care to the Irvine community and beyond," said Robert T. Braithwaite, president and CEO of Hoag. "We are so grateful to Diana and David Sun for being part of Hoag's world of excellence. Their generosity and vision have accelerated our mission to empower the people, partners, and communities we serve to achieve their best health, to live their best lives, and do their best work."

To support Hoag's health care expansion in Irvine, visit boldlyhoag.org.

