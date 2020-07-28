Sun Genomics Introduces Floré Defense, a Customized All-Natural Formula to Boost Immunity and Respiratory Health

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Genomics , the direct-to-consumer personalized probiotics and gut health company, announced today the launch of Floré Defense : a custom blend of prebiotics, probiotics, and herbal supplements designed for the gut-lung microbiome axis and maintaining the body's natural immune response to potential respiratory infection. Floré Defense is Sun Genomics' first product formulated to defend your gut immune system, as opposed to Floré, which is the company's flagship product customized to each person's unique gut microbiome.

"We developed Floré Defense in response to the growing interest in a natural supplement that defends your immunity. We wanted to offer an added layer of protection as people resume their daily lives and also find new routines," said Sunny Jain, CEO of Sun Genomics. "Sun Genomics is uniquely fit to design this type of supplement as we have the experience, tools, and understanding that a healthy interaction between the immune system and the gut microbiota is crucial for the maintenance of the body's homeostasis and overall health."

Floré Defense ingredients include a blend of beneficial probiotic strains, vitamin C (from berries), matcha green tea extract, and Puer tea. Prior to the official product launch, Sun Genomics conducted a pilot with before and after microbiome analysis to ensure gastric survivability of the probiotic ingredients. All of the Floré Defense ingredients are supported by clinical studies published in peer reviewed scientific journals.

"I have been working with Sun Genomics over the last several years and their method of using whole genome microbiome data to formulate probiotics is truly innovative," said Jordan Mazur, NFL Registered Dietician. "This latest offering, Floré Defense, is a unique approach to an issue specific gut health solution that can help individuals support their immunity system and return to work with the confidence."

Floré Defense is sold online as a one-month supply for $40, plus applicable taxes and shipping. The supplements are shipped cold straight to your door and should be stored in the refrigerator.

For more information or to purchase Floré Defense, visit www.floredefense.com.

About Sun Genomics

Sun Genomics is a first-of-its-kind, custom probiotics startup with the mission to improve gut health through personalized science. The company's first consumer product, Floré, allows consumers to analyze the microflora of their stool and uses the results to craft a custom probiotic. Sun Genomics has created the first feedback loop to allow customers to see their probiotics show up on their report, through a retest, and allows customers to improve their microflora over time. For more information, visit www.sungenomics.com or follow on Twitter: @SunGenomics .

