Sun Heroes Program, In Partnership with Dermatologist-Recommended Skincare Brands CeraVe and La Roche-Posay, Reach Milestone in Mission to Support Early Childhood Sun Safe Habits

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun damage in childhood more than doubles the chances of developing melanoma later in life.1 To educate a new generation on the importance of adequate sun protection in early childhood, dermatologist-recommended, L'Oreal Dermatological Beauty skincare brands CeraVe and La Roche-Posay partnered with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Amy Brodsky, MD to develop Sun Heroes, an educational program that is designed to keep kids safe from the sun and ultimately reduce skin cancer across all ages by teaching them healthy sun habits early on.

There are currently over 2,000 Sun Heroes (licensed health care providers) registered across 48 states. The program recently reached an incredible milestone - over 234,000 children have been trained to be Sun Heroes.

The Sun Heroes program is open to all passionate, motivated and energized licensed healthcare professionals across the country who are dedicated to making an impact as a Sun Hero in their own local community schools. By registering at beasunhero.com, licensed healthcare professionals gain access to an informative and engaging curriculum and resources to teach sun safe behaviors in grade schools throughout the US.

One of the many resources made available via the program include Sun Hero student kits, which contain sunscreen samples from CeraVe and La Roche Posay, Sun Hero "swag" of sunglasses, and a UV bracelet and more to ensure kids are fully equipped to apply their learnings from the classroom at home and inspire a long-lasting ripple effect of sun care and sun safety.

Since its inception in March 2022, Sun Heroes' mission has been to raise awareness of the importance of adequate sun protection in early childhood with its sun-safety education curriculum, and motivate change to reduce the amount of skin cancer in this generation.

"I started the Sun Hero program back when my kids were young and I wanted them to think it was cool to wear sunscreen and sun protective shirts. I am passionate about increasing access to Sun protection education, especially at an early age, is critical for that mission. Working with CeraVe on Sun heroes allows us to bring this education to life in a family-friendly atmosphere, reaching young children early so they can adopt healthy habits for their future," says Dr. Amy Brodsky, board-certified dermatologist and Sun Heroes founder.

"I love the Sun Heroes initiative because it empowers children across the country about sun protection and skin health! The earlier we pay attention to our health the more we can prevent cancer and future skin ailments. As a cancer prevention advocate and board-certified dermatologist, I am excited to get involved with any measure that can save lives," says Dr. Leela Athalye, board-certified dermatologist.

"As a therapeutic skincare brand that is committed to working with healthcare professionals to help improve patient outcomes, we recognize that there is an enormous need for skin cancer prevention and safer sun habits for people of all ages. I've spoken to so many healthcare professionals who are passionate about teaching and sharing healthy sun habits, but don't have the resources to action on it. The Sun Hero program seamlessly provides healthcare professionals with those resources needed, at no cost. Through the Sun Hero program we can help overcome dermatologic education and care accessibility barriers," says Megan Manco, Assistant Vice President of Professional Marketing, CeraVe.

"La Roche-Posay has long been committed to sun safety awareness and protection - From our SOS - Save Our Skin campaign to our partnership with the American Cancer Society, we are passionate about early detection and prevention. The Sun Heroes program fosters sun protection education and healthy habits for the youth of America, making it such an important pillar in our overall sun awareness mission," says Helen Keegan, Director of Professional Marketing at La Roche-Posay USA.

To learn more about Sun Heroes and get involved this back-to-school season, visit beasunhero.com .

La Roche-Posay products can be purchased at CVS, ULTA, Target, Walgreens/Duane Reade, Rite Aid and online at www.laroche-posay.us, Amazon, Dermstore, LovelySkin, SkinStore. For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

CeraVe's Sun portfolio, as with all of the brand's products, is developed with dermatologists and contains three essential skin-identical ceramides 1, 3, and 6-II, which are key to helping restore and maintain the skin barrier. For more product information and skincare tips, visit CeraVe at www.cerave.com and follow @CeraVe on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and X .

ABOUT LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin.

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

ABOUT CeraVe

Founded in 2005 and developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is the first and only brand to offer a complete line of products containing essential ceramides and patented MVE technology to help restore the skin's natural protective barrier. CeraVe has a full line of skincare products to follow the dermatologist-recommended steps of: cleanse, treat, moisturize, and protect. The brand's mission is to provide therapeutic skincare for all. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or at www.cerave.com.



1https://www.skincancer.org/

SOURCE CeraVe; La Roche-Posay