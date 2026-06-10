SUN ICE Surpasses 1,000 Cases Sold in First Month as Consumers Embrace the "$2 Cocktail"

SUN ICE sold 1,000+ cases in its first month, delivering 10% ABV and three servings for about $2 per cocktail. Post this

The early success highlights growing demand for beverages that combine convenience, flavor, alcohol strength, and affordability.

"Consumers want products that deliver great flavor, a great experience, and real value," said Wyatt Carder, founder of SUN ICE Beverages LLC. "SUN ICE was built for social occasions. Whether it's a beach day, tailgate, pool party, rooftop, concert, or pregame, consumers are discovering they can enjoy a cocktail-style experience without paying cocktail bar prices."

Unlike many traditional ready-to-drink beverages, SUN ICE features a resealable bottle format that allows consumers to pour over ice, share with friends, and enjoy multiple servings from a single bottle.

At 10% ABV, SUN ICE delivers significantly more alcohol than traditional hard seltzers while maintaining a refreshing, easy-drinking profile.

The SUN ICE flavor lineup currently includes:

Red Cherry Blast

Watermelon Punch

Tropic Mango

Grape Splash

Orange Club

Pink Lemonade

Green Apple Rush

Blue Razz

Following its successful launch, SUN ICE continues expanding distribution and retail availability across the United States.

About SUN ICE

SUN ICE is a ready-to-drink cocktail brand featuring bold fruit flavors, 10% ABV, and approximately three servings per bottle. Designed for social occasions and intended to be enjoyed over ice, SUN ICE offers consumers a convenient and affordable alternative to traditional cocktails.

www.drinksunice.com

SOURCE SUN ICE Beverages