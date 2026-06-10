SUN ICE Surpasses 1,000 Cases Sold in First Month as Consumers Embrace the "$2 Cocktail"

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUN ICE, a new ready-to-drink cocktail brand, announced that it has sold more than 1,000 cases during its first month on the market, driven by strong consumer demand for its combination of bold flavors, 10% ABV, and exceptional value.
Retailing for approximately $4.99 per bottle, each SUN ICE contains roughly three cocktail servings. Consumers are increasingly pouring SUN ICE over ice in rocks glasses, creating a cocktail-style drinking experience for about $2 per serving, a fraction of the cost of a typical bar cocktail.
The early success highlights growing demand for beverages that combine convenience, flavor, alcohol strength, and affordability.
"Consumers want products that deliver great flavor, a great experience, and real value," said Wyatt Carder, founder of SUN ICE Beverages LLC. "SUN ICE was built for social occasions. Whether it's a beach day, tailgate, pool party, rooftop, concert, or pregame, consumers are discovering they can enjoy a cocktail-style experience without paying cocktail bar prices."
Unlike many traditional ready-to-drink beverages, SUN ICE features a resealable bottle format that allows consumers to pour over ice, share with friends, and enjoy multiple servings from a single bottle.
At 10% ABV, SUN ICE delivers significantly more alcohol than traditional hard seltzers while maintaining a refreshing, easy-drinking profile.
The SUN ICE flavor lineup currently includes:
Red Cherry Blast
Watermelon Punch
Tropic Mango
Grape Splash
Orange Club
Pink Lemonade
Green Apple Rush
Blue Razz
Following its successful launch, SUN ICE continues expanding distribution and retail availability across the United States.
About SUN ICE SUN ICE is a ready-to-drink cocktail brand featuring bold fruit flavors, 10% ABV, and approximately three servings per bottle. Designed for social occasions and intended to be enjoyed over ice, SUN ICE offers consumers a convenient and affordable alternative to traditional cocktails.
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