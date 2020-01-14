Sun Kissed Industries CEO to meet Products Group CEO to agree on 2020 Development Strategy

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKDI) ("Sun Kissed", "SKDI", or the "Company"), an emerging player in the CBD marketplace, is excited to announce that the first strategy meeting of 2020 kicks off in Los Angeles, CA this week between the CEO of Products Group and the CEO of Sun Kissed Industries. The two men have been working closely together over the past 3 months to curate a plan of action for Hakuna in 2020 that sees it grow from its $1m topline revenue figure of 2019 through to a potential 3X growth in 2020.

On the initial agenda, the company summarizes as follows; the drawing up of the plan to fund an e-Sports team to grow the Hakuna brand, the increase in headcount in sales, and marketing and production to accommodate the expected growth in revenue. Additionally, the agreement of a plan which sees a dedicated clean-room space at Products Group HQ being custom built, to allow them to increase the amount of food goods they produce themselves, and reduce the reliance on third party processors of teas, coffees, chocolate and other sweet-type foods. Finally, the two CEOs are expected to draw-up the delayed closing documents which were delayed from December to January as Sun Kissed secured the final tranche of funding needed to ensure fast and continuous growth for Products Group.

Sun Kissed CEO, Mr. Carl Grant, stated today that he is "extremely pleased to finally be able to sit down with the Hakuna board and senior management and to kick off 2020 by agreeing to a mutual plan of action to be able to attack this explosive market which, according to research firm MRFR, is expected to see a better than +125% annual growth rate through 2026."

Hakuna Supply received the DOPE Magazine Best New Product award for Southern California in the non-cannabis/non-tech category in 2017. Hakuna has established high-end CBD-based products, including CBD Hemp Roast Coffees, CBD Coffee Bundles, CBD Tea Bundles, CBD Drink Drops, CBD Gummies, CBD Flower, a range of premium CBD Teas, and other premium products.

About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS: SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.

SOURCE Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.