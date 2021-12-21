Sun Life and Hive Learning win the Gold Award for 'Best Advance in Diversity and Inclusion Innovation' at the 2021 Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Awards

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hive Learning and their client Sun Life were awarded the gold award for 'Best Advance in Diversity and Inclusion Innovation' at the 2021 Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Awards.

This award reflects their shared success in creating meaningful impact for Sun Life employees as part of their commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I). With the help of Hive Learning's peer learning program, Inclusion Works (branded Kaleidoscope for Sun Life employees), learners were taken on a journey from unconscious bias to conscious action by embedding tiny, but powerful, acts of inclusion into their daily behaviors and routines.

"We are proud of the progress we're making on our commitment to creating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. As the first insurer to launch a digital learning platform to advance DE&I, we are committed to embracing diverse perspectives and creating an environment where everyone can be their most authentic selves," said Emily Schur, Senior Vice-President, Global Talent at Sun Life. "Working with Hive Learning is helping us achieve our goal and I'm excited about the work we'll continue to do."

Since launching the program, Sun Life employees have overwhelmingly said they are committed to taking action on what they've learned, feel confident demonstrating inclusive behaviors at work, and believe the program will drive positive change at Sun Life.

Hive Learning CEO Julia Tierney commented on the partnership:

"We absolutely love working with the team at Sun Life who have one of the most innovative DE&I teams we've had the pleasure of meeting. We love their data-driven approach and how quickly they respond to the changing needs of their learners –– we all know that being inclusive is ever-evolving and I really believe that Sun Life's responsiveness is the reason why they've seen such impactful results. They are proof that even in traditional industries like finance, culture change is possible and that you can see results in months, not years. We are so excited for what the future of our partnership will bring."

Learn more about how Hive Learning helps organizations create a culture of peer learning and inclusion and Sun Life's DEI strategy.

About Hive Learning

Hive Learning is the world's #1 peer learning platform. Their award-winning approach uses nudge theory and network science to help enterprise companies create and sustain culture change at scale by changing one behavior at a time.

Hive Learning combines a consumer grade platform with peer learning programs that accelerate skill adoption, specializing in areas like inclusion, mental health, and leadership; expert services offer customers deep insights into their culture and deliver an engagement playbook designed over 20,000 deployments.

In the past three years, Hive Learning has generated over 22 million peer learning interactions in 196 countries and helped +80% of learners take action on what they learned. Visit www.hivelearning.com to learn more.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.39 trillion. For more information, please visitwww.sunlife.com. Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the tickersymbol SLF.

About the Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Awards

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest-running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm, they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

