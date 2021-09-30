Sun Life and the Kansas City Royals raise $21,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City

"We are thrilled to partner with Sun Life again to support this worthy cause and give back to the people of Kansas City," said Amanda Grosdidier, senior director Community Investments & executive director of Royals Charities. "It is exciting to engage with fans in the stands and on social with Strikeout Diabetes to support such an important community organization like the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City."

At yesterday's game against Cleveland, representatives from Sun Life and the Boys & Girls Club met on the mound to present a giant check for $21,000.

"We are grateful to receive support from Sun Life, especially in such a fun way," said Dr. Dred Scott, president & CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. "These funds will help us continue to provide important programs to Kansas City youth that encourage them to stay active and learn healthy habits for life."

"We love seeing the Royals in action and working with them to support the Boys & Girls Clubs," said Marc Warrington, senior vice president of Group Distribution at Sun Life U.S. "We understand the importance of supporting community organizations, as well as partnering with them to make sure their programs continue to grow and thrive. The Royals have been a wonderful partner and we look forward to helping more children access these important programs."

In addition to Strikeout Diabetes, Sun Life partners with the Royals on Home Run to Health, a program that teaches local youth fitness and lifestyle habits to promote health and wellness. Sun Life is also a national sponsor of the American Diabetes Association, and offers the Sun Life Team Up Against Diabetes grant program, funding diabetes, health and wellness programs around the country that support underserved communities of color – populations who are disproportionately impacted by diabetes. To date, Sun Life has given more than $21 million globally to diabetes causes. For more information about Sun Life's partnerships and commitment to diabetes, visit www.sunlife.com/usdiabetes.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.36 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 55,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary, supplemental health and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us.

About Royals Charities

Created in 2001, Royals Charities, the charitable foundation of the Kansas City Royals, strives to support children, education, youth baseball/softball, and military families in and around the Kansas City area through financial grants. Royals Charities has donated more than $18 million dollars in grants since its inception. For more information visit www.royals.com/royalscharities.

