Sun Life announces intention to redeem Series 2016-2 Subordinated Unsecured 3.05% Fixed/Floating Debentures

News provided by

Sun Life Financial Inc.

21 Jul, 2023, 17:01 ET

TORONTO, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) ("Sun Life") today announced its intention to redeem all of the outstanding $1 billion principal amount of Series 2016-2 Subordinated Unsecured 3.05% Fixed/Floating Debentures (the "Debentures") in accordance with the redemption terms attached to the Debentures. The redemption will be funded from existing cash and liquid assets.

The Debentures are redeemable at Sun Life's option on or after September 19, 2023 at a redemption price per Debenture equal to the principal amount together with accrued and unpaid interest to the date of redemption. Sun Life intends to redeem the Debentures on September 19, 2023 (the "Redemption Date"). Notice will be delivered to the holders of the Debentures in accordance with the terms outlined in the trust indenture governing the Debentures.

After the Debentures are redeemed, interest will cease to accrue from and after the Redemption Date and holders of Debentures will not be entitled to exercise any rights as holders other than to receive the redemption price.

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.36 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Forward-Looking Statements
From time to time, Sun Life makes written or oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements contained in this release include, without limitation, statements relating to Sun Life's anticipated redemption of the Debentures. These statements represent our current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events and are not historical facts, and remain subject to change.  Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Information about forward-looking statements and risk factors relating to the Company are set out in our MD&A for the period ended March 31, 2023 and in Sun Life Financial Inc.'s other annual and interim regulatory filings filed with Canadian securities regulators or furnished to U.S. securities regulators, which are available for review at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Media Relations Contact:
Krista Wilson
Director
Corporate Communications
T. 226-751-2391
[email protected]                                                                 

Investor Relations Contact:
David Garg
Senior Vice-President, Corporate
Development and Investor Relations
T. 416-408-8649
[email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.

Also from this source

Sun Life appoints Senior Vice-President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Sun Life announces election of directors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.