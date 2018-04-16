Sun Life appoints Tim Rarick to lead National Accounts Client Management

Rarick joins Sun Life from Matrix Absence Management where he was vice president, Risk Management Solutions & Product Strategy overseeing the integrated absence management business. He previously held executive roles in strategic client business development and client service, including eight years leading Aetna's national accounts client management team supporting life, disability, leave and integrated absence management clients, and positions at Broadspire, CWIBenefits and Kemper Insurance.

"Tim exemplifies Sun Life's focus on recruiting the best talent to serve the needs of our clients," said Kevin Krzeminski, senior vice president of National Accounts for Sun Life Financial U.S. "He has extensive experience and great insights on the growing demand and evolving strategies around effective absence management solutions and working with large clients. We look forward to working with him on these services for our national accounts clients."

Rarick has 25 years of industry experience in sales, account management, operations and service across a range of sectors including health, life, disability, leave and absence management, property casualty, and workers' compensation, among others.

Sun Life recently refocused its operating model to emphasize its specialized group benefits expertise for the unique needs of employers in each size market segment, including the creation of the National Accounts organization.

