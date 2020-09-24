Sun Life engages with NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture to support voter and educational initiatives

WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Sun Life's larger global efforts to combat racism and support organizations actively fighting for equality, Sun Life U.S. will be working with two organizations on the frontlines of promoting and fighting for racial justice and equality. Sun Life has partnered with the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF) and More Than a Vote, to support the nonpartisan "We Got Next" campaign aimed at voter education and recruiting young people to serve as poll workers in vulnerable Black communities across the nation during the 2020 general election. Sun Life U.S. is also supporting the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture's new Talking About Race portal, an online resource offering digital tools, exercises, scholarly articles and multi-media resources for those interested in racial equality. In choosing these partnerships, Sun Life worked directly with Black Excellence Alliance (BEA), one of several inclusion networks at the company.

"We want to offer ongoing support to programs focused on action and long-term, sustainable resolutions to racial injustice in the United States," said Shamika Hoyt, associate director of internal support and client outreach of Stop-Loss & Health at Sun Life, and co-director of BEA. "We look forward to contributing to the success of these initiatives, and will continue to work with them to further the fight for equality and equity."

Internally, Sun Life has launched a racially and professionally diverse task force of employees called Allies Acting for Change, to boost the company's inclusive hiring efforts and support for racial equality and equity within the workplace. The task force agenda includes the assessment and evolution of recruitment and retention practices as well as career development opportunities for Black and African American employees. Learn more about Sun Life's inclusion networks and commitment to racial equality here.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1,122 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 60,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us.

