Sun Life Executives to speak at RBC Capital Markets Global Environmental, Social and Governance Conference

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life executive leaders will participate in the virtual RBC Capital Markets Global Environmental, Social and Governance Conference.

Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021



Time: Helena Pagano, Executive Vice-President, Chief Human Resources & Communications Officer, to participate in a panel on Building a Diverse and Inclusive Workforce at 12 p.m. ET







Date: Friday, February 26, 2021



Time: Kevin Strain, President and Chief Financial Officer, and Melissa Kennedy, Executive Vice-President and Chief Legal Officer & Public Affairs and Executive Sponsor of Sustainability for Sun Life, to participate in a fireside chat on Sun Life's approach to sustainability at 11 a.m. ET

To access the live webcasts, please visit http://sunlife.com/RBCESGconference2021

The webcasts will be archived on Sun Life's website following the event.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,247 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

