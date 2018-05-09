Sun Life Financial announces election of directors

News provided by

Sun Life Financial Inc.

16:10 ET

TORONTO, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced that the 11 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 19, 2018 were elected as directors of Sun Life Financial. The detailed results of the vote held at its annual meeting of common shareholders today in Toronto are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

William D. Anderson

289,764,296

99.9%

403,929

0.1%

Dean A. Connor

289,750,930

99.9%

417,295

0.1%

Stephanie L. Coyles

289,753,817

99.9%

414,408

0.1%

Martin J. G. Glynn

289,734,174

99.9%

434,051

0.1%

Ashok K. Gupta

288,908,502

99.6%

1,259,723

0.4%

M. Marianne Harris

289,362,069

99.7%

806,156

0.3%

Sara Grootwassink Lewis

285,774,774

98.5%

4,393,451

1.5%

Christopher J. McCormick

289,626,471

99.8%

541,754

0.2%

Scott F. Powers

289,691,193

99.8%

477,032

0.2%

Hugh D. Segal

289,648,606

99.8%

519,619

0.2%

Barbara G. Stymiest

289,741,550

99.9%

426,675

0.1%

The voting results on all matters voted at the annual meeting of common shareholders held earlier today will be available shortly on www.sunlife.com and through Canadian and U.S. securities regulators at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2018, Sun Life Financial had total assets under management ("AUM") of $979 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Irene Poon

Greg Dilworth

Manager, Media & PR

Vice-President

Corporate Communications


Investor Relations

T. 647-256-2596

T. 416-979-6230

irene.poon@sunlife.com

investor.relations@sunlife.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-financial-announces-election-of-directors-300645816.html

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sunlife.com

Also from this source

May 08, 2018, 17:12 ET Sun Life Financial increases Common Share dividend and declares...

May 08, 2018, 17:06 ET Sun Life Financial Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Sun Life Financial announces election of directors

News provided by

Sun Life Financial Inc.

16:10 ET