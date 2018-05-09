Sun Life Financial announces election of directors

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld William D. Anderson 289,764,296 99.9% 403,929 0.1% Dean A. Connor 289,750,930 99.9% 417,295 0.1% Stephanie L. Coyles 289,753,817 99.9% 414,408 0.1% Martin J. G. Glynn 289,734,174 99.9% 434,051 0.1% Ashok K. Gupta 288,908,502 99.6% 1,259,723 0.4% M. Marianne Harris 289,362,069 99.7% 806,156 0.3% Sara Grootwassink Lewis 285,774,774 98.5% 4,393,451 1.5% Christopher J. McCormick 289,626,471 99.8% 541,754 0.2% Scott F. Powers 289,691,193 99.8% 477,032 0.2% Hugh D. Segal 289,648,606 99.8% 519,619 0.2% Barbara G. Stymiest 289,741,550 99.9% 426,675 0.1%

The voting results on all matters voted at the annual meeting of common shareholders held earlier today will be available shortly on www.sunlife.com and through Canadian and U.S. securities regulators at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2018, Sun Life Financial had total assets under management ("AUM") of $979 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

