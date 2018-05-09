Sun Life Financial announces election of directors

TORONTO, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced that the 11 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 19, 2018 were elected as directors of Sun Life Financial. The detailed results of the vote held at its annual meeting of common shareholders today in Toronto are set out below.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
William D. Anderson
|
289,764,296
|
99.9%
|
403,929
|
0.1%
|
Dean A. Connor
|
289,750,930
|
99.9%
|
417,295
|
0.1%
|
Stephanie L. Coyles
|
289,753,817
|
99.9%
|
414,408
|
0.1%
|
Martin J. G. Glynn
|
289,734,174
|
99.9%
|
434,051
|
0.1%
|
Ashok K. Gupta
|
288,908,502
|
99.6%
|
1,259,723
|
0.4%
|
M. Marianne Harris
|
289,362,069
|
99.7%
|
806,156
|
0.3%
|
Sara Grootwassink Lewis
|
285,774,774
|
98.5%
|
4,393,451
|
1.5%
|
Christopher J. McCormick
|
289,626,471
|
99.8%
|
541,754
|
0.2%
|
Scott F. Powers
|
289,691,193
|
99.8%
|
477,032
|
0.2%
|
Hugh D. Segal
|
289,648,606
|
99.8%
|
519,619
|
0.2%
|
Barbara G. Stymiest
|
289,741,550
|
99.9%
|
426,675
|
0.1%
The voting results on all matters voted at the annual meeting of common shareholders held earlier today will be available shortly on www.sunlife.com and through Canadian and U.S. securities regulators at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2018, Sun Life Financial had total assets under management ("AUM") of $979 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.
Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.
Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars
|
Media Relations Contact:
|
Investor Relations Contact:
|
Irene Poon
|
Greg Dilworth
|
Manager, Media & PR
|
Vice-President
|
Corporate Communications
|
Investor Relations
|
T. 647-256-2596
|
T. 416-979-6230
