Sun Life Global Investments appoints Jordy Chilcott as President

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc. ("Sun Life Global Investments," or "SLGI") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jordy W. Chilcott to President, Sun Life Global Investments and Senior Vice-President, Investment Solutions.

Since joining SLGI in 2017 as Head of Investment Distribution, Chilcott has overseen the development and strategic growth of SLGI's distribution team. SLGI now serves more than 600,000 investors across Canada. As President of SLGI, Jordy will oversee SLGI, driving Client outcomes through investment performance and distribution excellence.

"Jordy has been integral to SLGI's success since he joined Sun Life," says Jacques Goulet, President, Sun Life Canada. "His breadth of experience, Client-centric approach and track record of leading high-performing teams make him a great fit to lead the business."

Before joining Sun Life, Chilcott served as Senior Vice-President of Global Asset Management, Scotiabank, and President and Chief Executive Officer, Dynamic Funds. In these roles, he was responsible for overseeing multiple asset management companies across Canada, Mexico and Asia. Previously, Chilcott held a number of senior leadership roles at Dynamic Funds, Standard Life Mutual Funds and Investors Group, having begun his career as a securities trader.

"I've always believed that the asset management business is, at its core, a people business," says Chilcott. "It's about combining sound investment principles with the power of timely, relevant advice that our Clients can benefit from. I'm very excited to be leading SLGI as we help Canadians pursue their financial goals."

About Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc.

Sun Life Global Investments is a subsidiary of Sun Life Financial Inc. It offers Canadians a diverse lineup of mutual funds and innovative portfolio solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. We bring together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services with some of the best asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. Sun Life Global Investments manages $25 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors from coast-to-coast and is a member of the Sun Life group of companies. For more information visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com or connect with us on Twitter @SLGI_Canada.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,025 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.



Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars



Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

© Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc., 2019. Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc. is a member of the Sun Life group of companies.



Media Relations Contact:

Michael Gaspar

Manager, Corporate Communications

T. 416-496-4237

Michael.gaspar@sunlife.com

SOURCE Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc.