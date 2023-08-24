Sun Life President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Strain to participate in fireside chat at the Scotiabank Financials Summit

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Kevin Strain, Sun Life's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Scotiabank Financials Summit. He will be joined by Meny Grauman, Managing Director, Canadian Financial Services, Scotiabank.

Date:      September 7, 2023
Time:      9:30 a.m. ET 

To access the live webcast, please visit: sunlife.com/scotiabankconference

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.37 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.  

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:
Krista Wilson  
Director 
Corporate Communications 
T. 226-751-2391 
[email protected]                                                                

Investor Relations Contact:
David Garg
Senior Vice-President, Capital
Management and Investor Relations
T. 416-408-8649
[email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.

