Sun Life reaches Q1'19 milestone of $1 trillion Assets Under Management

Company reports underlying net income of $717 million and reported net income of $623 million

The information in this document is based on the unaudited interim financial results of Sun Life Financial Inc. ("SLF Inc.") for the period ended March 31, 2019. SLF Inc., its subsidiaries and, where applicable, its joint ventures and associates are collectively referred to as "the Company", "Sun Life Financial", "we", "our", and "us". Unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in Canadian dollars.

TORONTO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. First quarter reported net income was $623 million and underlying net income(1) was $717 million.

Quarterly results

Profitability Q1'19 Q1'18

Reported net income ($ millions) 623 669

Underlying net income(1) ($ millions) 717 770

Reported EPS(2) ($) 1.04 1.09

Underlying EPS(1)(2) ($) 1.20 1.26

Reported ROE(1) 11.5% 13.1%

Underlying ROE(1) 13.3% 15.1% Growth Q1'19 Q1'18

Insurance sales(1) ($ millions) 780 665

Wealth sales(1) ($ billions) 36.0 39.8

Value of new business(1) ($ millions) 382 334

Assets under management(1) ($ billions) 1,011 979 Financial Strength Q1'19 Q4'18

LICAT ratios(3)





Sun Life Financial Inc. 145% 144%

Sun Life Assurance(4) 132% 131%

Financial leverage ratio(1) 21.1% 21.2%

"We've delivered a strong first quarter with underlying net income of $717 million, up 9% over the prior year excluding the one-time interest on par seed capital, and 14% growth in the value of new business," said Dean Connor, President and CEO, Sun Life Financial. "We also achieved a major milestone with more than one trillion dollars of assets under management as at March 31, 2019. We are pleased to announce an increase in our common share dividend by 5% to $0.525 and our intention to amend our normal course issuer bid to allow for the purchase of an additional four million common shares."

Connor added "We continue to drive outcomes that reflect our Purpose and make it easier to do business with us. For example, in the U.S., the newly launched Sun Life and Maxwell Health digital platform offers employees of our Group Benefits plans the support they need to make personalized benefit decisions through a faster and more intuitive experience. And in Canada, Sun Life has collaborated with Rise People Inc. to offer an integrated human resources, payroll and benefits solution that drives greater value for employers and employees through a digital experience."



























(1) Represents a non-IFRS financial measure. See section M - Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this document. (2) All EPS measures refer to fully diluted EPS, unless otherwise stated. (3) For further information on the Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test ("LICAT") see section E - Financial Strength in this document. (4) Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada ("Sun Life Assurance") is SLF Inc.'s principal operating life insurance subsidiary.

Financial and Operational Highlights - Quarterly Comparison (Q1 2019 vs. Q1 2018)

Our strategy is focused on four key pillars of growth, where we aim to be a leader in the markets in which we operate. We detail our continued progress in the four pillars below.

($ millions, unless otherwise noted)











Reported

net income (loss) Underlying

net income (loss)(1) Insurance

sales(1) Wealth

sales(1)

Q1'19 Q1'18 change Q1'19 Q1'18 change Q1'19 Q1'18 change Q1'19 Q1'18 change SLF Canada 237 249 (5)% 237 295 (20)% 362 296 22% 2,825 3,825 (26)% SLF U.S. 124 96 29% 150 129 16% 160 136 18% — — — SLF Asset Management 219 210 4% 227 231 (2)% — — — 31,287 32,264 (3)% SLF Asia 80 133 (40)% 122 128 (5)% 258 233 11% 1,881 3,736 (50)% Corporate (37) (19) nm(2) (19) (13) nm(2) — — — — — — Total 623 669 (7)% 717 770 (7)% 780 665 17% 35,993 39,825 (10)%





(1) Represents a non-IFRS financial measure. See section M - Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this document. (2) Not meaningful.

Our reported net income of $623 million in the first quarter of 2019 decreased $46 million from the first quarter of 2018, while underlying net income decreased $53 million to $717 million. This variance was primarily due to interest on par seed capital of $110 million in the first quarter of 2018(1) and unfavourable credit experience, partially offset by favourable mortality, lapse and other policyholder behaviour, investing activity gains, morbidity experience and other experience. In addition, underlying net income increased by $22 million as a result of the impact of foreign exchange.

Our reported ROE(2) was 11.5% in the first quarter of 2019. Underlying ROE(2) was 13.3%, compared to 15.1% in the first quarter of 2018, reflecting higher underlying net income in the first quarter of 2018 and increased common shareholders' equity due to higher retained earnings and the impact of foreign exchange reflected in other comprehensive income ("OCI"). Our dividend is increasing by $0.025, from $0.50 to $0.525. SLF Inc. and its wholly-owned holding companies had $2,564 million in cash and other liquid assets as at March 31, 2019.

A Leader in Insurance and Wealth Solutions in our Canadian Home Market

SLF Canada's reported net income of $237 million in the quarter decreased 5% compared to the same period in 2018, reflecting improved market related impacts more than offset by the change in underlying net income, which decreased $58 million due to interest on par seed capital of $75 million in the first quarter of 2018 and unfavourable credit experience, partially offset by strong business growth across all business units and investing activity gains.

SLF Canada insurance sales increased 22% to $362 million in the first quarter of 2019, primarily driven by large case sales in Group Benefits ("GB") and increased sales in individual insurance. Wealth sales decreased 26% compared to the same quarter in the prior year, reflecting a large case sale in Group Retirement Services ("GRS") in the first quarter of 2018. Individual wealth sales were down 13% reflecting a weaker RRSP season across the industry.

We have maintained our leadership position in our GB business, ranking #1 based on 2018 year-end insured premiums and non- insured deposits.(3) Combined with our #1 ranked GRS business(4), this allows us to bring Clients a total benefits offering, which includes integrated seamless solutions across benefits and pensions.

We continue our focus on addressing the needs of Canadians and shaping the industry in response to those needs, offering coverages that reflect changing demographics, society and social values. During the quarter, SLF Canada was the first major group benefits provider to offer gender affirmation coverage, in line with our previous industry firsts such as virtual health care coverage and provider search with user ratings.



























(1) Interest on seed capital transferred from the participating account to the shareholder account. For additional information, see section C - Profitability in this document. (2) Represents a non-IFRS financial measure. See section M - Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this document. (3) 2019 Group Benefits Providers Report published by Benefits Canada; based on insured premiums and non-insured deposits. (4) Benefits Canada's 2018 Capital Accumulation Plan ("CAP") supplier survey, based on June 30, 2018 assets under administration for top 10 CAP providers.

A Leader in U.S. Group Benefits

Reported net income for SLF U.S. was $124 million, up $28 million from the same quarter in the prior year, and underlying net income was $150 million, up $21 million. Both reported and underlying net income were driven by strong mortality and morbidity experience, partially offset by interest on par seed capital of $35 million in the first quarter of 2018, unfavourable credit experience and lower investing activity gains. The after-tax profit margin for Group Benefits(1) was 7.9% as of the first quarter of 2019 reflecting favourable medical stop-loss experience, compared to 5.6% as of the first quarter of 2018.

SLF U.S. Group Benefits sales in U.S. dollars increased 11% compared to the same quarter in 2018, driven by increased medical stop- loss sales, reflecting our strong momentum and leadership position in the market.

Leveraging our Maxwell Health acquisition, we launched a combined digital platform providing employers and their employees with an intuitive digital benefits experience. In addition to supporting the complete portfolio of Sun Life benefits, the new Sun Life + Maxwell Health platform also enrolls health insurance from third parties, provides real-time, 24/7 access to data and automates HR tasks. This advanced technology solution makes it easy for members to understand the benefit options available, which helps people get the coverage they need.

A Leader in Global Asset Management

SLF Asset Management's reported net income of $219 million was up 4% from the first quarter of 2018 reflecting lower fair value adjustments on MFS Investment Management's ("MFS") share-based payment awards. Underlying net income was $227 million in the first quarter of 2019, down 2% from the first quarter of 2018, reflecting lower average net assets, largely offset by favourable investment income, including return on seed capital, and the impact of foreign exchange. The pre-tax net operating profit margin ratio for MFS(1) was 38%, consistent with the first quarter of 2018.

SLF Asset Management ended the first quarter with $698.4 billion in assets under management, consisting of $631.1 billion (US$472.9 billion) from MFS and $67.3 billion from Sun Life Investment Management ("SLIM"). MFS's net outflows of $7.8 billion (US$5.9 billion) in the quarter were partially offset by SLIM net inflows of $1.3 billion. MFS reported record U.S. retail sales in the first quarter of 2019, resulting in positive net flows of $0.9 billion (US$0.7 billion) for mutual funds.

MFS continued to rank in the top ten in the 2019 Barron's Fund Family Rankings. For 10 of the last 11 years, MFS has been in the top ten ranking for both the ten-year and the five-year firm-wide performance categories. In the first quarter of 2019, 94%, 85% and 82% of MFS's retail fund assets ranked in the top half of their Lipper categories based on ten-, five- and three-year performance, respectively.

A Leader in Asia through Distribution Excellence in Higher Growth Markets

SLF Asia's reported net income of $80 million was down $53 million from the first quarter of 2018 reflecting unfavourable market related impacts. Underlying net income of $122 million was down $6 million from the first quarter of 2018, due to unfavourable credit and mortality experience, partially offset by investing activity gains and favourable joint venture experience.

SLF Asia insurance sales were $258 million in the first quarter of 2019, up 11% compared to the first quarter of 2018, with double- digit growth in six of seven Insurance and Wealth markets. SLF International experienced lower sales due to the competitive environment and market shifts. SLF Asia wealth sales were down by 50% to $1.9 billion in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $3.7 billion in the first quarter of 2018. This decrease was mainly attributable to lower mutual fund sales in India due to market volatility, and in the Philippines due to elevated money market sales in the first quarter of 2018. Our Hong Kong pension business experienced comparable sales to the first quarter of 2018.

We continue to invest in our distribution capabilities. For example, our agency headcount has grown 35% in the Philippines since the first quarter of 2018, we have established a broker channel in Vietnam and we continue expanding our bancassurance footprint in India through our distribution agreement with HDFC Bank Limited. In addition, SLF Asia was recognized with awards in Hong Kong(2) and Indonesia(3) for our My Sun Life Client app, and as the "Most Innovative Takaful Provider"(4) in Malaysia. As well, our Hong Kong Rainbow MPF(5) plan won 12 awards at the 2019 MPF awards,(6) including the inaugural Employer's Choice Award, where we were recognized for our focus on employer servicing, features and benefits.



























(1) Represents a non-IFRS financial measure. See section M - Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this document. (2) Mob-Ex Awards 2019 Hong Kong; Silver Award for Best App - Insurance Services and Bronze Award for Best App - Financial (3) 2019 Indonesia Life Insurance Innovation Award for Top 3 Most User Friendly & Satisfying Application. (4) 2018 International Finance Awards. (5) Mandatory provident funds ("MPF") sold in Hong Kong. (6) The 2019 MPF Awards were co-organized by MPF Ratings and Asia Asset Management. MPF Ratings' assessments cover investment structure and performance, fees and charges, and assessment of overall services, including governance and transparency, customer service standard, services to employers and members, member education and communication, account administration efficiency and use of technology.

Sun Life Financial Inc.

For the period ended March 31, 2019

Dated May 8, 2019

Table of Contents A. How We Report Our Results B. Financial Summary C. Profitability D. Growth E. Financial Strength F. Performance by Business Group

1. SLF Canada

2. SLF U.S

3. SLF Asset Management

4. SLF Asia

5. Corporate G. Investments H. Risk Management I. Additional Financial Disclosure J. Legal and Regulatory Matters K. Changes in Accounting Policies L. Internal Control Over Financial Reporting M. Non-IFRS Financial Measures N. Forward-looking Statements

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc. ("SLF Inc.") is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2019, Sun Life Financial had total assets under management ("AUM") of $1,011 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

A. How We Report Our Results

Sun Life Financial Inc. ("SLF Inc."), its subsidiaries and, where applicable, its joint ventures and associates are collectively referred to as "the Company", "Sun Life Financial", "we", "our", and "us". We manage our operations and report our financial results in five business segments: Sun Life Financial Canada ("SLF Canada"), Sun Life Financial United States ("SLF U.S."), Sun Life Financial Asset Management ("SLF Asset Management"), Sun Life Financial Asia ("SLF Asia"), and Corporate. Information concerning these segments is included in our annual and interim consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes ("Annual Consolidated Financial Statements" and "Interim Consolidated Financial Statements", respectively, and "Consolidated Financial Statements", collectively) and interim and annual management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). We prepare our unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), including in accordance with the International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Reported net income (loss) refers to Common shareholders' net income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS.

The information in this document is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

1. Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We report certain financial information using non-IFRS financial measures, as we believe that these measures provide information that is useful to investors in understanding our performance and facilitate a comparison of our quarterly and full year results from period to period. These non-IFRS financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures used by other companies. For certain non-IFRS financial measures, there are no directly comparable amounts under IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of financial performance determined in accordance with IFRS. Additional information concerning these non-IFRS financial measures and reconciliations to the closest IFRS measures are available in section M - Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this document. Non-IFRS Financial Measures and reconciliations are also included in our annual and interim MD&As and the Supplementary Financial Information packages that are available on www.sunlife.com under Investors – Financial results & reports.

2. Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Additional information concerning forward-looking statements and important risk factors that could cause our assumptions, estimates, expectations and projections to be inaccurate and our actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements can be found in section N - Forward-looking Statements in this document.

3. Additional Information

Additional information about SLF Inc. can be found in the Annual and Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, the annual and interim MD&As and SLF Inc.'s Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2018. These documents are filed with securities regulators in Canada and are available at www.sedar.com. SLF Inc.'s Annual Consolidated Financial Statements, annual MD&A and AIF are filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in SLF Inc.'s annual report on Form 40-F and SLF Inc.'s interim MD&As and Interim Consolidated Financial Statements are furnished to the SEC on Form 6-Ks and are available at www.sec.gov.

B. Financial Summary



Quarterly results ($ millions, unless otherwise noted) Q1'19 Q4'18 Q1'18 Profitability







Net income (loss)









Reported net income (loss) 623 580 669



Underlying net income (loss)(1) 717 718 770

Diluted Earnings per share ("EPS") ($)









Reported EPS (diluted) 1.04 0.96 1.09



Underlying EPS (diluted)(1) 1.20 1.19 1.26

Reported basic EPS ($) 1.04 0.96 1.10

Return on equity ("ROE") (%)









Reported ROE(1) 11.5% 10.9% 13.1%



Underlying ROE(1) 13.3% 13.6% 15.1% Growth

Sales









Insurance sales(1) 780 1,314 665



Wealth sales(1) 35,993 36,241 39,825

Value of new business(1) 382 310 334

Premiums and deposits









Net premium revenue 4,370 5,313 4,645



Segregated fund deposits 3,064 2,763 3,395



Mutual fund sales(1) 23,664 22,135 24,056



Managed fund sales(1) 9,976 9,629 12,345



ASO(2) premium and deposit equivalents(1) 1,707 1,673 1,675

Total premiums and deposits(1) 42,781 41,513 46,116

Assets under management











General fund assets 172,348 168,765 163,499



Segregated funds 110,011 103,062 106,221



Mutual funds, managed funds and other AUM(1) 729,026 679,316 709,206

Total AUM(1) 1,011,385 951,143 978,926 Financial Strength







LICAT(3) ratios









Sun Life Financial Inc. 145% 144% 149%



Sun Life Assurance(4) 132% 131% 139%

Financial leverage ratio(1) 21.1% 21.2% 22.2%

Dividend









Dividend payout ratio(1) 42% 42% 36%



Dividends per common share ($) 0.500 0.500 0.455

Capital









Subordinated debt and innovative capital instruments(5) 3,739 3,738 3,736



Participating policyholders' equity and non-controlling interests 930 864 475



Total shareholders' equity 23,782 23,706 22,804

Total capital 28,451 28,308 27,015

Average common shares outstanding (millions) 597 602 610

Closing common shares outstanding (millions) 594.6 598.5 607.6





(1) Represents a non-IFRS financial measure. See section M - Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this document. (2) Administrative Services Only ("ASO"). (3) Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test ("LICAT") ratio. (4) Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada ("Sun Life Assurance") is SLF Inc.'s principal operating life insurance subsidiary. (5) Innovative capital instruments consist of Sun Life ExchangEable Capital Securities, and qualify as regulatory capital. However, under IFRS they are reported as Senior debentures in the SLF Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements. For additional information, see section I - Capital and Liquidity Management - 1 - Capital in our 2018 annual MD&A.

C. Profitability

The following table reconciles our reported net income and underlying net income. The table also sets out the impact that other notable items had on our reported net income and underlying net income. All factors discussed in this document that impact our underlying net income are also applicable to reported net income.



Quarterly results ($ millions, after-tax) Q1'19 Q4'18 Q1'18 Reported net income 623 580 669 Market related impacts(1) (69) (153) (68) Assumption changes and management actions(1) (11) 13 (3) Other adjustments(1) (14) 2 (30) Underlying net income(2) 717 718 770 Reported ROE(2) 11.5% 10.9% 13.1% Underlying ROE(2) 13.3% 13.6% 15.1% Impact of other notable items on reported and underlying net income





Experience related items(3)





Impact of investment activity on insurance contract liabilities ("investing activity") 61 28 48 Credit (29) 23 21 Mortality 15 (11) (16) Morbidity 25 (12) 12 Lapse and other policyholder behaviour (8) (4) (29) Expenses 11 (26) (4) Other experience (18) 44 62





(1) Represents an adjustment made to arrive at a non-IFRS financial measure. See section M - Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this document for a breakdown of components within this adjustment. (2) Represents a non-IFRS financial measure. See section M - Non-IFRS Financial Measures. (3) Experience related items reflect the difference between actual experience during the reporting period and best estimate assumptions used in the determination of our insurance contract liabilities.

Quarterly Comparison - Q1 2019 vs. Q1 2018

Our reported net income of $623 million in the first quarter of 2019 decreased $46 million from the first quarter of 2018, while underlying net income decreased $53 million to $717 million. This variance was primarily due to interest on par seed capital of $110 million in the first quarter of 2018 and unfavourable credit experience, partially offset by favourable mortality, lapse and other policyholder behaviour, investing activity gains, morbidity experience and other experience. In addition, underlying net income increased by $22 million as a result of the impact of foreign exchange. Business growth was negatively affected by average net asset declines in our fee income businesses relative to the first quarter of 2018, substantially offset by business growth in insurance businesses.

Market related impacts



Market related impacts in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same period last year reflected unfavourable net interest rate impacts, substantially offset by favourable net equity market impacts.

Assumption changes and management actions



The effects of assumption changes and management actions ("ACMA") decreased reported net income by $11 million during the first quarter of 2019 compared to $3 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Other adjustments



Other adjustments decreased reported net income by $14 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to a decrease of $30 million in the first quarter of 2018. The reduced impact was primarily due to Fair value adjustments on MFS's share-based payment awards.

Experience related items



Favourable variances in morbidity, mortality, and lapse and other policyholder experience were driven predominantly by SLF U.S. Favourable expense experience arose mainly from expense discipline across the organization. Favourable investing activity gains were predominantly in SLF Canada. Unfavourable credit experience related to downgrades of indirect exposures to a single name in the utilities sector of $57 million , and was reflected in SLF Canada, SLF U.S. and SLF Asia.



Other experience results for the first quarter of 2018 include the impact of accrued investment income on seed capital of $110 million - $75 million in SLF Canada and $35 million in SLF U.S. ("interest on par seed capital"), partially offset by a mix of smaller items. For further information please see Note 10.C in the first quarter 2019 Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

Income taxes



Our statutory tax rate is normally reduced by various tax benefits, such as lower taxes on income subject to tax in foreign jurisdictions, a range of tax exempt investment income, and other sustainable tax benefits that are expected to decrease our effective tax rate.



In the first quarter of 2019, our effective income tax rates on reported net income and underlying net income(1) were 11.0% and 17.8% compared to 16.4% and 15.8% in the first quarter of 2018, respectively. Our effective tax rate on underlying net income is within our expected range of 15% to 20%.

Impact of foreign exchange rates



During the first quarter of 2019, our reported net income and underlying net income increased by $21 million and $22 million , respectively, as a result of the impact of the movement of the Canadian dollar in the first quarter of 2019 relative to the average exchange rates in the first quarter of 2018.

D. Growth

1. Sales and Value of New Business



Quarterly results ($ millions) Q1'19 Q4'18 Q1'18 Insurance sales(1)





SLF Canada 362 219 296 SLF U.S. 160 844 136 SLF Asia 258 251 233 Total insurance sales(1) 780 1,314 665 Wealth sales(1)





SLF Canada 2,825 4,883 3,825 SLF Asia 1,881 1,935 3,736 Total wealth sales excluding SLF Asset Management(1) 4,706 6,818 7,561 SLF Asset Management sales(1) 31,287 29,423 32,264 Total wealth sales(1) 35,993 36,241 39,825 Value of new business ("VNB")(1) 382 310 334

(1) Represents a non-IFRS financial measure. See section M - Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this document.

Total Company insurance sales were $780 million in the first quarter of 2019, up 17% (16% on a constant currency basis) compared to the same period in 2018.

SLF Canada insurance sales increased mainly due to large case sales in Group Benefits ("GB") and higher individual insurance sales.

SLF U.S. insurance sales increased mainly driven by higher medical stop-loss sales.

SLF Asia insurance sales were up 10% on a constant currency basis, reflecting double-digit sales growth in six of seven Insurance and Wealth markets, and lower sales in International.

_____________ (1) Our effective income tax rate on underlying net income is calculated using underlying net income and income tax expense associated with underlying net income, which excludes amounts attributable to participating policyholders.

Total Company wealth sales were $36.0 billion in the first quarter of 2019, down 10% (13% on a constant currency basis) compared to the first quarter of 2018.

SLF Canada wealth sales decreased, reflecting decreases in Group Retirement Services ("GRS") and individual wealth.

SLF Asia wealth sales were down, primarily reflecting lower sales in India and the Philippines.

SLF Asset Management gross sales were lower, primarily reflecting lower managed fund sales, partially offset by the impact of foreign exchange and higher mutual fund sales in MFS Investment Management's ("MFS").

The Company's total VNB in the first quarter of 2019 was $382 million, up 14% compared to the first quarter of 2018, driven by overall higher life and group insurance sales and improved pricing in SLF U.S.

2. Premiums and Deposits



Quarterly results ($ millions) Q1'19 Q4'18 Q1'18 Net premium revenue 4,370 5,313 4,645 Segregated fund deposits 3,064 2,763 3,395 Mutual fund sales(1) 23,664 22,135 24,056 Managed fund sales(1) 9,976 9,629 12,345 ASO premium and deposit equivalents(1) 1,707 1,673 1,675 Total premiums and deposits(1) 42,781 41,513 46,116 Total adjusted premiums and deposits(1)(2) 41,319 40,354 46,282





(1) Represents a non-IFRS financial measure. See section M - Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this document. (2) Adjusted premiums and deposits is a non-IFRS financial measure that excludes from premiums and deposits the impact of Constant Currency Adjustment and Reinsurance in SLF Canada's GB Operations Adjustment as described in section M - Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this document.

Net premium revenue was $4.4 billion, down $0.3 billion from the first quarter of 2018, primarily due to lower premium revenue in GRS in SLF Canada and International in SLF Asia, partially offset by SLF U.S. and the impact of foreign exchange.

Segregated fund deposits were $3.1 billion in the first quarter of 2019, down from the first quarter of 2018, due to lower deposits in SLF Canada.

Sales of mutual funds were $23.7 billion in the first quarter of 2019, down from the first quarter of 2018, reflecting decreased sales in India and the Philippines in SLF Asia, partially offset by the impact of foreign exchange, and increased sales in MFS.

Sales of managed funds were $10.0 billion in the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of $2.4 billion from the first quarter of 2018, primarily due to lower sales in MFS and Sun Life Investment Management ("SLIM"), partially offset by the impact of foreign exchange.

ASO premium and deposit equivalents in the first quarter of 2019 remain largely consistent with the same period in 2018.

The currency impact for total premium and deposits for the first quarter of 2019 from the change in the Canadian dollar relative to average exchange rates in the first quarter of 2018 increased total premiums and deposits by approximately $1.6 billion.

3. Assets Under Management

AUM consist of general funds, segregated funds and other AUM. Other AUM includes mutual funds and managed funds, which include institutional and other third-party assets managed by the Company.



Quarterly results ($ millions) Q1'19 Q4'18 Q3'18 Q2'18 Q1'18 Assets under management(1)









General fund assets 172,348 168,765 162,439 164,709 163,499 Segregated funds 110,011 103,062 108,298 108,692 106,221 Mutual funds, managed funds and other AUM(1) 729,026 679,316 712,782 712,719 709,206 Total AUM(1) 1,011,385 951,143 983,519 986,120 978,926





(1) Represents a non-IFRS financial measure. See section M - Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this document.

AUM were $1,011.4 billion as at March 31, 2019, compared to AUM of $951.1 billion as at December 31, 2018. The increase in AUM of $60.3 billion between December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019 resulted primarily from:

(i) an increase of $80.6 billion from favourable market movements; (ii) an increase of $2.2 billion of other business activities; partially offset by (iii) a decrease of $15.4 billion from the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to exchange rates at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018; and (iv) net outflows of mutual, managed, and segregated funds of $7.1 billion.

For the first quarter of 2019, net outflows of mutual, managed and segregated funds were $7.1 billion, predominantly driven by net outflows from MFS of $7.8 billion and $0.5 billion from SLF Canada, partially offset by net inflows of $1.3 billion from SLIM.

E. Financial Strength



Quarterly results

Q1'19 Q4'18 Q3'18 Q2'18 Q1'18 LICAT ratio









Sun Life Financial Inc. 145% 144% 145% 149% 149% Sun Life Assurance 132% 131% 130% 134% 139% Financial leverage ratio(1) 21.1% 21.2% 21.9% 21.8% 22.2% Dividend









Dividend payout ratio(1) 42% 42% 40% 40% 36% Dividends per common share ($) 0.500 0.500 0.475 0.475 0.455 Capital









Subordinated debt and innovative capital instruments(2) 3,739 3,738 3,738 3,737 3,736 Participating policyholders' equity and non-controlling interests 930 864 802 517 475 Preferred shareholders' equity 2,257 2,257 2,257 2,257 2,257 Common shareholders' equity 21,525 21,449 20,577 20,959 20,547 Total capital 28,451 28,308 27,374 27,470 27,015





(1) Represents a non-IFRS financial measure. See section M - Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this document. (2) Innovative capital instruments consist of Sun Life ExchangEable Capital Securities, and qualify as regulatory capital. However, under IFRS they are reported as Senior debentures in our Consolidated Financial Statements. For additional information, see section I - Capital and Liquidity Management - 1 - Capital in our 2018 annual MD&A.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions ("OSFI") implemented a revised regulatory capital framework referred to as the Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test in Canada effective January 1, 2018. LICAT measures the capital adequacy of an insurer using a risk-based approach and includes elements that contribute to financial strength through periods when an insurer is under stress as well as elements that contribute to policyholder and creditor protection wind-up. In 2019, OSFI made a number of revisions to their LICAT guideline. The two notable revisions for SLF Inc. and Sun Life Assurance were the IFRS 16 Leases ("IFRS 16") accounting change and the additional group morbidity and mortality risk requirements for group insurance businesses.

SLF Inc. is a non-operating insurance company and is subject to the LICAT guideline. As at March 31, 2019, SLF Inc.'s LICAT ratio was 145%, compared to 144% as at December 31, 2018. The change was primarily due to the favourable contribution of reported net income and market movements, partially offset by dividends and repurchases of common shares and the unfavourable impact from OSFI's LICAT guideline revisions. The SLF Inc. LICAT ratios in both periods are well above OSFI's regulatory minimum ratio of 90%.

Sun Life Assurance, SLF Inc.'s principal operating life insurance subsidiary in Canada, is also subject to the LICAT guideline. As at March 31, 2019, Sun Life Assurance's LICAT ratio was 132%, compared to 131% as at December 31, 2018. The change was primarily due to the favourable contribution of reported net income and market movements, partially offset by dividends and the unfavourable impact from OSFI's LICAT guideline revisions. The Sun Life Assurance LICAT ratios in both periods are well above OSFI's supervisory ratio of 100% and regulatory minimum ratio of 90%.

Our total capital consists of subordinated debt and other capital instruments, participating policyholders' equity and total shareholders' equity, which includes common shareholders' equity and preferred shareholders' equity. As at March 31, 2019, our total capital was $28.5 billion, compared to $28.3 billion as at December 31, 2018. The increase in total capital was primarily the result of total net income of $714 million and unrealized gains on available-for-sale ("AFS") assets of $251 million, partially offset by the payment of $299 million of dividends on common shares, foreign currency translation loss of $280 million included in other comprehensive income (loss) and common shares purchased under SLF Inc.'s normal course issuer bid of $200 million detailed below.

SLF Inc. and its wholly-owned holding companies had $2,564 million in cash and other liquid assets as at March 31, 2019 ($2,523 million as at December 31, 2018). The increase in cash and other liquid assets in the first quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to the dividends from the operating companies including Sun Life Assurance, which were partially offset by the payment of $299 million of dividends on common shares, and the repurchase of $200 million of common shares. Other liquid assets as noted above include cash equivalents, short-term investments and publicly traded securities.

On March 14, 2019, SLF Inc. announced its intention to redeem all of the outstanding $250 million principal amount of Series 2014-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.77% Fixed/Floating Debentures ("Series 2014-1 Debentures") on May 13, 2019 in accordance with the redemption terms attached to such debentures. The redemption will be funded from existing cash and other liquid assets.

During the quarter, both Standard & Poor's and Fitch upgraded the financial strength ratings of Sun Life Assurance to AA from AA-.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

On August 14, 2018, SLF Inc. renewed its normal course issuer bid. This normal course issuer bid remains in effect until the earlier of August 13, 2019 and the date on which SLF Inc. has purchased an aggregate of 14.0 million common shares under the bid. During the first quarter of 2019, SLF Inc. purchased approximately 4.0 million common shares at a total cost of $200 million. All of the common shares purchased under SLF Inc.'s normal course issuer bid were subsequently cancelled. As at March 31, 2019, the total aggregate shares cancelled and associated cost under SLF Inc.'s normal course issuer bid are 12.6 million and $625 million, respectively.

Subject to the approval of OSFI and the Toronto Stock Exchange, SLF Inc. intends to amend its existing normal course issuer bid to increase the number of common shares that it may purchase for cancellation from 14 million common shares to 18 million common shares.

F. Performances by Business Group



Quarterly results (millions) Q1'19 Q4'18 Q1'18 Reported net income (loss)





SLF Canada 237 96 249 SLF U.S. 124 118 96 SLF Asset Management 219 244 210 SLF Asia 80 125 133 Corporate (37) (3) (19) Total reported net income (loss) 623 580 669 Underlying net income (loss)(1)





SLF Canada 237 245 295 SLF U.S. 150 121 129 SLF Asset Management 227 227 231 SLF Asia 122 140 128 Corporate (19) (15) (13) Total underlying net income (loss)(1) 717 718 770





(1) Represents a non-IFRS financial measure. See section M - Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this document.

Information describing the business groups and their respective business units is included in our 2018 annual MD&A. All factors discussed in this document that impact our underlying net income are also applicable to reported net income.

1. SLF Canada



Quarterly results ($ millions) Q1'19 Q4'18 Q1'18 Individual Insurance & Wealth 106 (27) 107 Group Benefits 74 59 69 Group Retirement Services 57 64 73 Reported net income (loss) 237 96 249 Market related impacts(1) (1) (134) (44) Assumption changes and management actions(1) — (14) (7) Other adjustments(2) 1 (1) 5 Underlying net income (loss)(3) 237 245 295 Reported ROE (%)(3) 13.5% 5.5% 15.1% Underlying ROE (%)(3) 13.5% 14.1% 17.9% Insurance sales(3) 362 219 296 Wealth sales(3) 2,825 4,883 3,825





(1) Represents an adjustment made to arrive at a non-IFRS financial measure. See section M - Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this document for a breakdown of components within this adjustment. (2) Mainly comprised of Certain hedges in SLF Canada that do not qualify for hedge accounting. For further information, see section M - Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this document. (3) Represents a non-IFRS financial measure. See section M - Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this document.

Profitability

Quarterly Comparison - Q1 2019 vs. Q1 2018

SLF Canada's reported net income was $237 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $249 million in the first quarter of 2018. Underlying net income in the first quarter of 2019 was $237 million, compared to $295 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Reported net income in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018 reflected improved market related impacts, primarily favourable net equity market impacts, partially offset by more unfavourable net interest rate impacts. Underlying net income was lower from the same period in 2018, due to interest on par seed capital of $75 million in the first quarter of 2018 and unfavourable credit experience, partially offset by strong business growth across all business units and investing activity gains.

Growth

Quarterly Comparison - Q1 2019 vs. Q1 2018

SLF Canada individual insurance sales increased by 6% in the first quarter of 2019 to $93 million. Sales in GB of $269 million increased 29% due to large case sales.

SLF Canada wealth sales of $2.8 billion in the first quarter of 2019 were down compared to $3.8 billion in the first quarter of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in GRS sales of 38% to $1.2 billion, due to a large case defined benefit sale in the first quarter of 2018, and lower defined contribution sales in 2019. Individual wealth sales of $1.6 billion decreased 13% reflecting a weaker RRSP season across the industry.

2. SLF U.S.



Quarterly results (US$ millions) Q1'19 Q4'18 Q1'18 Group Benefits 86 59 33 In-force Management 7 30 43 Reported net income (loss) 93 89 76 Market related impacts(1) (11) 4 (20) Assumption changes and management actions(1) (2) — 2 Acquisition, integration and restructuring(1) (6) (6) (8) Underlying net income (loss)(2) 112 91 102 Reported ROE (%)(2) 13.6% 13.1% 11.2% Underlying ROE (%)(2) 16.3% 13.5% 15.1% After-tax profit margin for Group Benefits (%)(2) 7.9% 6.7% 5.6% Insurance sales(2) 120 639 108 (C$ millions)





Reported net income (loss) 124 118 96 Underlying net income (loss)(2) 150 121 129





(1) Represents an adjustment made to arrive at a non-IFRS financial measure. See section M - Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this document for a breakdown of components within this adjustment. (2) Represents a non-IFRS financial measure. See section M - Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this document.

Profitability

Quarterly Comparison - Q1 2019 vs. Q1 2018

SLF U.S.'s reported net income was US$93 million ($124 million) in the first quarter of 2019, compared to reported net income of US$76 million ($96 million) in the first quarter of 2018. Underlying net income was US$112 million ($150 million), compared to US$102 million ($129 million) in the first quarter of 2018. The impact of foreign exchange increased reported net income and underlying net income by $6 million and $7 million, respectively.

Reported net income in the first quarter of 2019 compared to reported net income in the first quarter of 2018 reflected improved market related impacts primarily driven by the impact of changes in the fair value of investment properties. Underlying net income improved compared to the first quarter of 2018, primarily driven by favourable morbidity and mortality experience, and improvements in lapse and other policyholder behaviour experience. These variances were partially offset by interest on par seed capital of US$28 million ($35 million) in the first quarter of 2018, unfavourable credit experience and lower investing activity gains. The after-tax profit margin for Group Benefits was 7.9% as of the first quarter of 2019, reflecting favourable medical stop-loss experience related items, compared to 5.6% as of the first quarter of 2018.

Growth

Quarterly Comparison - Q1 2019 vs. Q1 2018

SLF U.S. Group Benefits sales of US$120 million in the first quarter of 2019 increased 11% compared to the first quarter of 2018 of US$108 million, driven by an increase in medical stop-loss sales reflecting our strong momentum and leadership position in the market.

3. SLF Asset Management



Quarterly results SLF Asset Management (C$ millions) Q1'19 Q4'18 Q1'18 Reported net income 219 244 210 Fair value adjustments on MFS's share-based payment awards(1) (8) 28 (21) Acquisition, integration and restructuring(1) — (11) — Underlying net income(2) 227 227 231 Assets under management (C$ billions)(2) 698.4 649.7 681.7 Gross sales (C$ billions)(2) 31.3 29.4 32.3 Net sales (C$ billions)(2) (6.5) (8.5) (5.1) MFS (C$ millions)





Reported net income 215 249 201 Fair value adjustments on MFS's share-based payment awards(1) (8) 28 (21) Underlying net income(2) 223 221 222 Assets under management (C$ billions)(2) 631.1 584.2 621.6 Gross sales (C$ billions)(2) 29.0 27.9 29.6 Net sales (C$ billions)(2) (7.8) (8.7) (5.4) MFS (US$ millions)





Reported net income 162 189 159 Fair value adjustments on MFS's share-based payment awards(1) (6) 22 (17) Underlying net income(2) 168 167 176 Pre-tax net operating profit margin ratio(2) 38% 38% 38% Average net assets (US$ billions)(2) 456.7 451.6 495.0 Assets under management (US$ billions)(2)(3) 472.9 428.4 482.2 Gross sales (US$ billions)(2) 21.8 21.1 23.4 Net sales (US$ billions)(2) (5.9) (6.6) (4.3) Asset appreciation (depreciation) (US$ billions) 50.4 (50.0) (5.1) S&P 500 Index (daily average) 2,720 2,689 2,733 MSCI EAFE Index (daily average) 1,833 1,809 2,072 SLIM (C$ millions)





Reported net income 4 (5) 9 Acquisition, integration and restructuring(1) — (11) — Underlying net income(2) 4 6 9 Assets under management (C$ billions)(2) 67.3 65.5 60.1 Gross sales (C$ billions)(2) 2.3 1.5 2.7 Net sales (C$ billions)(2) 1.3 0.2 0.3





(1) Represents an adjustment made to arrive at a non-IFRS financial measure. See section M - Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this document for a breakdown of components within this adjustment. (2) Represents a non-IFRS financial measure. See section M - Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this document. (3) Monthly information on AUM is provided by MFS in its Corporate Fact Sheet, which can be found at www.mfs.com/CorpFact. The Corporate Fact Sheet also provides MFS's U.S. GAAP assets and liabilities as at March 31, 2019.

Profitability

Quarterly Comparison - Q1 2019 vs. Q1 2018

SLF Asset Management's reported net income was $219 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $210 million in the first quarter of 2018. SLF Asset Management had underlying net income of $227 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $231 million in the first quarter of 2018. The impact of foreign exchange increased both reported net income and underlying net income by $11 million.

SLF Asset Management's higher reported net income compared to the same quarter in 2018 reflected reduced Fair value adjustments on MFS's share-based payment awards. Underlying net income was in line with the first quarter of 2018. The unfavourable impact of lower average net assets in MFS was largely offset by favourable investment income including returns on seed capital and the impact of foreign exchange.

In U.S. dollars, MFS's reported net income was US$162 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to US$159 million in the first quarter of 2018, reflecting reduced fair value adjustments on share-based payment awards. MFS's underlying net income was US $168 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to US$176 million in the first quarter of 2018. Underlying net income compared to the first quarter of 2018 reflected lower average net assets, partially offset by favourable results in investment income including returns on seed capital. The pre-tax net operating profit margin ratio for MFS was 38%, consistent with the first quarter of 2018.

Growth

SLF Asset Management's AUM was $698.4 billion as at March 31, 2019, compared to $649.7 billion as at December 31, 2018. The increase in AUM was primarily due to asset appreciation, partially offset by the impact of foreign exchange and net outflows. MFS's AUM was US$472.9 billion ($631.1 billion) as at March 31, 2019, compared to US$428.4 billion ($584.2 billion) as at December 31, 2018. The increase of US$44.5 billion was primarily driven by asset appreciation of US$50.4 billion and gross sales of US$21.8 billion, partially offset by redemptions of US$27.7 billion. MFS reported record U.S. retail sales in the first quarter of 2019, resulting in positive net flows of US$0.7 billion for mutual funds.

In the first quarter of 2019, 94%, 85% and 82% of MFS's retail fund assets ranked in the top half of their Lipper categories based on ten-, five-, and three-year performance, respectively.

SLIM's AUM was $67.3 billion as at March 31, 2019, compared to $65.5 billion as at December 31, 2018. Net inflows in the first quarter of 2019 of $1.3 billion exceeded net inflows in the first quarter of 2018 by $1.0 billion.

4. SLF Asia



Quarterly results ($ millions) Q1'19 Q4'18 Q1'18 Insurance and Wealth 101 101 105 International (21) 24 28 Reported net income (loss) 80 125 133 Market related impacts(1) (42) (22) 4 Assumption changes and management actions(1) — 9 1 Acquisition, integration and restructuring(1) — (2) — Underlying net income (loss)(2) 122 140 128 Reported ROE (%)(2) 6.0% 9.9% 11.2% Underlying ROE (%)(2) 9.1% 10.9% 10.7% Insurance sales(2) 258 251 233 Wealth sales(2) 1,881 1,935 3,736





(1) Represents an adjustment made to arrive at a non-IFRS financial measure. See section M - Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this document for a breakdown of components within this adjustment. (2) Represents a non-IFRS financial measure. See section M - Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this document.

Profitability

Quarterly Comparison - Q1 2019 vs. Q1 2018

SLF Asia's reported net income was $80 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to reported net income of $133 million in the first quarter of 2018. Underlying net income was $122 million, compared to $128 million in the first quarter of 2018. The impact of foreign exchange increased reported net income and underlying net income by $3 million and $4 million, respectively.

Reported net income in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018 reflected unfavourable market related impacts, primarily net interest rate impacts. Underlying net income reflected unfavourable credit and mortality experience, partially offset by investing activity gains and favourable joint venture experience.

Growth

Quarterly Comparison - Q1 2019 vs. Q1 2018

SLF Asia insurance sales were $258 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $233 million in the first quarter of 2018. Total individual insurance sales increased 13%, driven by double-digit growth in six of seven Insurance and Wealth markets. SLF International experienced lower sales due to the competitive environment and market shifts. On a constant currency basis, insurance sales increased 10%.

SLF Asia wealth sales were $1.9 billion in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $3.7 billion in the first quarter of 2018. The decrease mainly reflects lower mutual fund sales in India due to market volatility and in the Philippines due to elevated money market sales in the first quarter of 2018. Our Hong Kong pension business experienced comparable sales to the first quarter of 2018.

5. Corporate



Quarterly results ($ millions) Q1'19 Q4'18 Q1'18 SLF U.K. 29 31 48 Corporate Support (66) (34) (67) Reported net income (loss) (37) (3) (19) Market related impacts(1) (9) (2) (3) Assumption changes and management actions(1) (9) 18 — Acquisition, integration and restructuring(1) — (4) (3) Underlying net income (loss)(2) (19) (15) (13)





(1) See section M - Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this document for a breakdown of the components. (2) Represents a non-IFRS financial measure. See section M - Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this document.

Profitability

Quarterly Comparison - Q1 2019 vs. Q1 2018

Reported net loss in Corporate was $37 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to reported net loss of $19 million in the first quarter of 2018. Underlying net loss was $19 million, compared to underlying net loss of $13 million in the first quarter of 2018. The change in reported net loss was largely due to ACMA and lower investment activity gains in SLF U.K.

SLF U.K.'s reported net income in the first quarter of 2019 decreased compared to the first quarter of 2018 and was impacted by ACMA and lower investment activity gains.

Corporate Support had a reported net loss of $66 million in the first quarter of 2019, in line with the reported net loss of $67 million in the first quarter of 2018.

G. Investments

We had total general fund invested assets of $154.3 billion as at March 31, 2019, compared to $151.7 billion as at December 31, 2018. The increase in general fund invested assets was primarily due to changes in net fair value growth, partially offset by the currency impact of the strengthening Canadian dollar and operational activity. Our general fund invested assets are well diversified across investment types, geographies and sectors with the majority of our portfolio invested in fixed income high-quality assets.

The following table sets out the composition of our general fund invested assets.(1)