Sun Life receives 11th consecutive 100% score for LGBTQ workplace equality from Human Rights Campaign

Sun Life hosts several Diversity & Inclusion networks, one of which is Gays, Lesbians and Others Building Equality (GLOBE). The group engages in discussions, holds educational sessions on relevant issues and supports community activities. Throughout the year, Sun Life employees participate in PRIDE events in the U.S. and internationally, and host an employee panel on National Coming Out Day. In 2018 Kansas City employees raised funds during the city's AIDS walk, and the company promoted and participated in events throughout the country for World AIDS Day. Sun Life is also an active participant in GLAD community and educational events.

"We are a company that values a diverse workforce – because of what we can learn from each other, and the unique perspectives each person can bring to their work," said Ed Milano, vice president of Marketing for Sun Life Financial U.S. and executive sponsor of the GLOBE inclusion network. "When people feel valued and safe they contribute and achieve so much more. It not only means success for us as a company but provides growth and career opportunities for each and every employee, no matter their background."

Sun Life has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights, joining 13 employer briefs that helped lead to the defeat of DOMA (Defense of Marriage Act) in 2013 and state laws prohibiting same-sex marriage in 2015. In 2018 Sun Life supported and promoted ballot Question 3 in Massachusetts, which passed, and prohibits discrimination in public accommodations on the basis of gender identity.

Other Diversity & Inclusion networks at Sun Life are Black Excellence Alliance (BEA); American Asian Heritage Association (AAHA); Women's Leadership Network (WLN); and Hispanic Organization for Leaders and Achievers (HOLA). To learn more about Sun Life's commitment to supporting LGBTQ rights and all Sun Life Diversity & Inclusion networks, visit www.sunlife.com/usdiversityandinclusion.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial is a leading international financial services organization providing a diverse range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2018, Sun Life Financial had total assets under management of C$951 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life Financial is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 60,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and medical stop-loss. Sun Life employs approximately 6,000 people in its U.S insurance and asset management businesses. In all states except New York, Group Insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), and in New York group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us.

Media contact:

Devon Portney Fernald

Sun Life Financial

781-800-3609

Devon.Portney.Fernald@sunlife.com

SOURCE Sun Life Financial

