Sun Life redeems Series 2019-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.38% Fixed/Floating Debentures

News provided by

Sun Life Financial Inc.

Aug 13, 2024, 17:03 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) ("Sun Life") announced today that it completed the redemption of all of its outstanding $750 million principal amount of Series 2019-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.38% Fixed/Floating Debentures.

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.46 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Kim Race

David Garg

Director

Senior Vice-President, Capital

Corporate Communications

Management and Investor Relations

T. 416-779-4574

T. 416-408-8649

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.

Also from this source

Sun Life Announces Intention to Renew Normal Course Issuer Bid

Sun Life Announces Intention to Renew Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) (the "Company" or "Sun Life") announced today that, subject to...
Sun Life declares dividends on Common and Preferred Shares payable in Q3 2024

Sun Life declares dividends on Common and Preferred Shares payable in Q3 2024

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sun Life Financial Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics