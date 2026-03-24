Sun Life releases 2025 Annual Reports

TORONTO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) today released its 2025 Annual Report, 2025 Sustainability Report, and 2025 Public Accountability Statement. Together, these reports highlight Sun Life's progress delivering on our Purpose through a balanced and diversified strategy, integrated sustainability performance and positive impacts in the communities we serve.

Sun Life's 2025 Annual Report cover features Ellesmere by Inuit-Canadian artist Abraham Anghik Ruben (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Inc. - Financial News) Sun Life’s 2025 Annual and Sustainability Reports are available at sunlife.com (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Inc. - Financial News)

"2025 was a year of meaningful progress for Sun Life marked by resilient performance and disciplined execution of our balanced and diversified strategy," said Kevin Strain, President and CEO of Sun Life. "As we look ahead, our clear Purpose – to help Clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives – and together with our global scale, depth and reach, positions us well to achieve our ambition of being the world's best asset management and insurance company."

Annual Report

Sun Life's 2025 Annual Report highlights a year of disciplined execution, resilient performance and continued progress fulfilling our Medium Term Objectives as part of our long-term strategy. It reflects how our diversified business and focus on Clients continued to generate sustainable value through a period of global economic transformation.

Key highlights from 2025 include:

Asia's growth engine: Asia delivered standout performance, with double-digit year-over-year growth in Hong Kong and Indonesia and strong momentum across all our markets in the region.

Asia delivered standout performance, with double-digit year-over-year growth in Hong Kong and Indonesia and strong momentum across all our markets in the region. Leadership in core markets: maintaining robust performance in Canada as a leader in health, wealth and protection with strong distribution, while our U.S. business focuses on winning new business, automation, and enhancing how we deliver care and coverage for members.

maintaining robust performance in Canada as a leader in health, wealth and protection with strong distribution, while our U.S. business focuses on winning new business, automation, and enhancing how we deliver care and coverage for members. Operating as a digital company: In 2025, we hit several milestones as we continue to implement AI, guided by trust, privacy and responsible innovation, including deploying over 50+ strategic GenAI tools to streamline work and enhance Client experiences.

In 2025, we hit several milestones as we continue to implement AI, guided by trust, privacy and responsible innovation, including deploying over 50+ strategic GenAI tools to streamline work and enhance Client experiences. Scaling our Asset Management platform: To scale our platform with $1.6 trillion AUM – one of the world's largest – we formed Sun Life Asset Management to enable stronger collaboration across MFS, SLC Management, our stake in Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management, our pension risk transfer business, and the broader Company, in turn unlocking growth and delivering value for Clients.

This year's Annual Report features cover artwork by Inuit-Canadian artist Abraham Anghik Ruben. His sculpture, Ellesmere, speaks to the beauty of the land, cooperation and mutual respect among people from different cultures, and the passing on of knowledge from generation to generation – themes that reflect Sun Life's long-term view and commitment to adapting to local cultures, guided by local knowledge. Mr. Ruben's Ellesmere sculpture on our cover is just one of his many pieces currently on display at WAG-Qaumajuq.

Sustainability Report

Sun Life's 2025 Sustainability Report details our Brighter Futures blueprint – our vision and roadmap for navigating a more complex world. Launched in October 2025, it guides how we'll build impact-focused solutions that help to close health gaps, promote lasting financial security, and deliver innovation where it matters most. The Sustainability Report also highlights Sun Life's approach and progress across key topics including climate resilience, sustainable investing, Indigenous relations and responsible AI. It reflects how Sun Life is building long-term value for Clients, employees, advisors, communities and shareholders, while managing environmental and social impacts.

In January 2026, Sun Life's sustainability performance was recognized by Corporate Knights for the 17th consecutive year as one of the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World, achieving the highest ranking in the insurance industry.

Public Accountability Statement

Sun Life also today released its 2025 Public Accountability Statement, sharing how the Company is making ongoing positive contributions to the economies and communities we serve around the world, reflecting our unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and helping people and communities thrive. In 2025, Sun Life furthered our global efforts in the fight against diabetes by donating an additional $7 million for diabetes-focused programs, surpassing $64.9 million committed to the cause globally since 2012.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.60 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

To contact Sun Life media relations, please email [email protected]

To contact Sun Life investor relations, please email [email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc. - Financial News