Sun Life to host Investor Day in Toronto

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) ("the Company") will host an Investor Day in Toronto on November 13, 2024. The event will feature updates on the Company's Client Impact Strategy, strategic execution, and priorities across its four pillars. Research analysts attending in-person will have the opportunity to participate in live Q&A sessions.

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Location: Via live webcast online and in-person at 1 York St., 35th floor, Toronto.

The webcast replay will be available after the event. For more information on the event, please visit our Sun Life Investor Relations page.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.47 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

