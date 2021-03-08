Sun Life to Host SLC Management Investor Day

To watch or listen to the live webcast, please visit https://www.sunlife.com/en/investors/presentations-and-events/upcoming-events/ 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. The webcast and presentation will be archived on the Sun Life's website following the event.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,247 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

About SLC Management

SLC Management is a global institutional asset manager that offers institutional investors traditional, alternative and yield-orientated investment solutions across public and private fixed income markets, as well as global real estate equity and debt.



SLC Management is the brand name for the institutional asset management business of Sun Life Financial Inc. ("Sun Life") under which Sun Life Capital Management (U.S.) LLC in the United States, and Sun Life Capital Management (Canada) Inc. in Canada operate.

BentallGreenOak, InfraRed Capital Partners (InfraRed) and Crescent Capital Group (Crescent) are also part of SLC Management. BentallGreenOak is a leading, global real estate investment management advisor and a globally-recognized provider of real estate services. InfraRed is an international investment manager focused on infrastructure, managing equity capital in multiple private and listed funds, primarily for institutional investors across the globe. Crescent Capital Group is a global alternative credit investment manager. One of the longest tenured credit managers in the industry, Crescent is a leading investor in mezzanine debt, middle market direct lending in the U.S. and Europe, high-yield bonds and broadly syndicated loans.



As of December 31, 2020, SLC Management has assets under management of C$303 billion (US$238 billion).

For more information, please visit slcmanagement.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Hannah Stewart

Associate Director

Corporate Communications

t. 416-557-4428

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Leigh Chalmers

Senior Vice-President

Head of Investor Relations & Capital Markets

647-256-8201

[email protected]



