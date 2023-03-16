Sun Life U.S. and Goodpath partner to improve treatment for musculoskeletal conditions and long COVID-19

WELLESLEY, Mass., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. is expanding its health-related services by partnering with Goodpath, a Boston-based digital clinic, to provide disability members with access to integrative, holistic treatment for back or neck musculoskeletal conditions, or long COVID-19. Musculoskeletal issues are a leading cause of short-term disability claims, while long COVID, a complex condition, is an ongoing concern. Offering Goodpath to members on disability is part of Sun Life's commitment to broadening access to health benefits and services that complement the member's health insurance and drive improved health outcomes.

"Goodpath is a great fit for Sun Life because it aligns with our strategy to help people access the healthcare and coverage they need," said David Healy, president, Group Benefits, Sun Life U.S. "Goodpath's program complements the care from treating providers by going beyond the single treatment approach, resulting in stronger outcomes for our members. We are excited to offer this innovative program to help our members get back to health and productivity more quickly."

Goodpath offers fully personalized, integrative care delivered digitally to address chronic conditions by focusing on symptoms and contributing factors, including secondary mental health issues. Beginning with a health assessment, each member receives a program designed for their specific needs, including support from a Goodpath health coach, all of whom have master's degrees in clinical specialties. Someone with back pain may get exercise therapy plus meditation for stress relief, nutritional guidance to reduce inflammation, and topical treatments to manage pain. The app-based program provides digital tools as well as a monthly box of over-the-counter medications, devices and other treatment items shipped directly to the member's home.

"We're thrilled to partner with Sun Life to provide members more access to whole-person care," said Carl Nehme, co-founder and COO of Goodpath. "People experiencing a disabling health condition need additional health support during and after medical treatment. It's clear that Sun Life is committed to providing the best possible care for its members and we're proud to be part of those efforts."

Goodpath will be available in the second quarter of 2023. Sun Life members receiving short-term disability benefits for back or neck musculoskeletal issues, or long-term disability for long COVID will be eligible. The program is an extension of their Sun Life disability benefit.

Sun Life is continuing to build out programs and services within its benefits offerings that are accessible to more members and help them achieve better health outcomes. Goodpath is one of several programs offered by Sun Life that provide health services to support the member's direct medical care and help them recover and return to work. Other digitally offered services include behavioral health support for members receiving short-term disability and/or critical illness benefits due to a cancer diagnosis. Sun Life's Health and Risk Solutions business offers Health Navigator, a healthcare navigation service provided through personal care advisors to help people get the right diagnoses and access the right care for their specific medical needs. Sun Life is also one of the largest providers of dental benefits in the U.S., and the largest provider of Medicaid dental benefit programs through its DentaQuest business. The company is focused on expanding access to oral care for underserved communities, with continued growth in Medicare Advantage, Affordable Care Act (ACA) exchange and commercial markets.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2022, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.33 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life U.S. and affiliated companies in asset management employ approximately 5,500 people in the U.S. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

About Goodpath

Goodpath's mission is to improve quality of life. It provides integrative, whole-person care for people with chronic conditions that are hard to resolve with single-care solutions alone (MSK, Mental Health, Long COVID, Sleep, Digestive Health). Its multidisciplinary, personalized care is delivered digitally and physically, with support from 1:1 health coaching. This unique approach yields to industry-leading engagement, significant health improvement for the majority of the population served, and a reduction in the incidence of short-term disability - all of which drives healthcare savings.

Goodpath was founded in 2018 by Bill Gianoukos, Carl Nehme, and Dr. Akl Fahed in Cambridge, MA. Goodpath is provided as a health and wellness benefit at leading employers. It serves members in North America, Europe, and Japan, South Korea, and Australia. For more information, visit its website and press page.

