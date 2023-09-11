Sun Life U.S. and the Yard Goats raise funds for Hartford Behavioral Health through Strikeout for a Cause

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. and the Hartford Yard Goats teamed up for Strikeout for a Cause to support Hartford Behavioral Health (HBH), a local non-profit organization providing behavioral health services to adults and children who would otherwise not have access to such services. With a strong season of strikeouts from the Yard Goats, the team and Sun Life raised $13,000 for HBH, which was presented with a giant check at Friday night's game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Jen Collier, president of Health and Risk Solutions, Sun Life U.S. presents donation to Monica Diaz, chief executive officer of Hartford Behavioral Health, at last Friday's Yard Goats game

"As a former nurse, I know there's an innate connection between mental health and overall health, especially in people who lack access to many other health and social services," said Jen Collier, president, Health and Risk Solutions, Sun Life U.S. "HBH does incredible work within the Hartford community to get people the behavioral health services they need, and we are proud to support their work through our partnership with the Yard Goats."

"We are thrilled to partner with Sun Life and support HBH, an organization that does so much for the Hartford community," said Dean Zappalorti, assistant general manager, Hartford Yard Goats Baseball. "Strikeout for a Cause allows us to engage our wonderful fans in awareness and will hopefully help more Hartford residents and Yard Goats fans better understand the importance of behavioral health services."

Founded more than 40 years ago, Hartford Behavioral Health offers a range of bilingual, trauma-informed behavioral health services. Common issues they address include grief and loss, trauma, depression and anxiety, personal relationships, and substance abuse recovery.

"Many in Hartford are unable to access behavioral health services, which can impact their ability to find work, secure housing, or even address their daily needs," said Monica Diaz, chief executive officer, Hartford Behavioral Health. "We are grateful for the generous donation from Sun Life and the Yard Goats, which will help us continue to offer these important services to the greater Hartford community."

Sun Life continues to focus on expanding access to care, particularly for underserved communities. Since opening its new office in downtown Hartford, Sun Life has engaged with the Hartford community and local organizations, including the Amistad Center for Art & Culture.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.37 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life U.S. and affiliated companies in asset management employ nearly 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

Media contacts

Devon Fernald

Sun Life U.S.

[email protected]

781-800-3609

Anjie Coplin

Sun Life U.S.

[email protected]

469-938-1050

Connect with Sun Life U.S.



https://www.facebook.com/SLFUnitedStates

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sun-life-financial

https://twitter.com/SunLifeUS

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.