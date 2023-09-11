Sun Life U.S. and the Yard Goats raise funds for Hartford Behavioral Health through Strikeout for a Cause

News provided by

Sun Life U.S.

11 Sep, 2023, 15:10 ET

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. and the Hartford Yard Goats teamed up for Strikeout for a Cause to support Hartford Behavioral Health (HBH), a local non-profit organization providing behavioral health services to adults and children who would otherwise not have access to such services. With a strong season of strikeouts from the Yard Goats, the team and Sun Life raised $13,000 for HBH, which was presented with a giant check at Friday night's game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Continue Reading
Jen Collier, president of Health and Risk Solutions, Sun Life U.S. presents donation to Monica Diaz, chief executive officer of Hartford Behavioral Health, at last Friday's Yard Goats game
Jen Collier, president of Health and Risk Solutions, Sun Life U.S. presents donation to Monica Diaz, chief executive officer of Hartford Behavioral Health, at last Friday's Yard Goats game

"As a former nurse, I know there's an innate connection between mental health and overall health, especially in people who lack access to many other health and social services," said Jen Collier, president, Health and Risk Solutions, Sun Life U.S. "HBH does incredible work within the Hartford community to get people the behavioral health services they need, and we are proud to support their work through our partnership with the Yard Goats."

"We are thrilled to partner with Sun Life and support HBH, an organization that does so much for the Hartford community," said Dean Zappalorti, assistant general manager, Hartford Yard Goats Baseball. "Strikeout for a Cause allows us to engage our wonderful fans in awareness and will hopefully help more Hartford residents and Yard Goats fans better understand the importance of behavioral health services."

Founded more than 40 years ago, Hartford Behavioral Health offers a range of bilingual, trauma-informed behavioral health services. Common issues they address include grief and loss, trauma, depression and anxiety, personal relationships, and substance abuse recovery.

"Many in Hartford are unable to access behavioral health services, which can impact their ability to find work, secure housing, or even address their daily needs," said Monica Diaz, chief executive officer, Hartford Behavioral Health. "We are grateful for the generous donation from Sun Life and the Yard Goats, which will help us continue to offer these important services to the greater Hartford community."

Sun Life continues to focus on expanding access to care, particularly for underserved communities. Since opening its new office in downtown Hartford, Sun Life has engaged with the Hartford community and local organizations, including the Amistad Center for Art & Culture.

About Sun Life 
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.37 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life U.S. and affiliated companies in asset management employ nearly 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management.  Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

Media contacts

Devon Fernald
Sun Life U.S.
[email protected]
781-800-3609

Anjie Coplin
Sun Life U.S.
[email protected]
469-938-1050

Connect with Sun Life U.S.

https://www.facebook.com/SLFUnitedStates   
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sun-life-financial  
https://twitter.com/SunLifeUS

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.

Also from this source

Sun Life U.S. launches enhanced disability coverage options specially designed for healthcare professionals

Sun Life launches program with OptiMed Health Partners to make specialty drugs more accessible and affordable

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.