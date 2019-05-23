Sun Life U.S. appoints Tammi Wortham as vice president of Human Resources

"Tammi brings so much energy and forward thinking to Sun Life. People gravitate to her as a strong and innovative business leader, and I'm excited for her to be heading our HR function," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president of Sun Life U.S. "Tammi's people skills and dynamic leadership style combined with her exceptional business acumen make her the ideal choice to take our employee engagement, talent and diversity initiatives to the next level."

In her prior role, Wortham also fostered initiatives to encourage employees to share and build upon their successes in helping Sun Life's members and employer clients. She initiated a number of activities designed to further engage employees in Sun Life's client-centric culture, and spearheaded a program that allows developing talent to gain experience and exposure to more aspects of the business.

"I am thrilled to be joining a talented team of HR professionals who strive every day to make Sun Life a strong partner to its employees as well as our employer and member clients across the country," said Wortham. "Joining HR gives me a new path to continue the great work we do in developing our people and embracing efforts that allow people to bring their best selves to work every day by actively encouraging inclusion in the workplace."

Named one of the Boston Globe's 2018 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts and Best Place to Work for LGBTQ equality for 11 consecutive years by the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index, Sun Life supports a number of employee inclusion networks and public initiatives that Wortham will oversee, such as closing the gender pay gap and LGBTQ workplace equality.

Wortham is a sponsor of Sun Life's Black Excellence Alliance inclusion network and co-chair of the United Way of Massachusetts Bay Women's Leadership Breakfast, sponsored by Sun Life. Before coming to Sun Life, Wortham held senior positions at Prudential overseeing customer service operations in group insurance and retirement services, and led annuities operations at The Hartford Financial Services Group. She holds a master's degree in organizational psychology from the University of Hartford and a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Missouri – Columbia. Wortham sits on the finance committee for the Women's Fund of Western Massachusetts and is licensed by FINRA.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1,011 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life Financial is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 60,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and medical stop-loss. Sun Life employs approximately 6,000 people in its U.S insurance and asset management businesses. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us .

