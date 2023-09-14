Sun Life U.S. named a Top Workplace by the Hartford Courant for third consecutive year

News provided by

Sun Life

14 Sep, 2023, 10:46 ET

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has been named one of Hartford's Top Workplaces by the Hartford Courant for the third year in a row, following the opening of the company's newly designed office in the Gold Building late last year. The recognition is based on employee surveys conducted by Energage, as well as information about Sun Life's employee programs and benefits.

Continue Reading
Hartford Courant Top Workplaces 2023
Hartford Courant Top Workplaces 2023

"Whether interacting virtually or in the office, I continue to see very strong engagement from our employees, building on our culture of flexibility and support that we have established as an organization," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president of Sun Life U.S. "We are pleased to receive this recognition once again, especially since it is based on feedback from our employees."

Sun Life's approach to the future of work uses a flexibility model, which allows employees to decide for themselves whether they work from the office or from home each day. When working at the office, they get a space designed with employees' needs in mind, whether it's specialized workstations to accommodate different activities, comfy couches and areas to socialize, amenities like well-equipped kitchens, or designated rooms for personal needs, such as nursing for new moms or private meditation or prayer.

"We believe in fostering a work environment that supports employees and encourages them to bring their authentic selves to work every day," said Tammi Wortham, senior vice president of Human Resources, Sun Life U.S. "We are committed to keeping our employee programs fresh and agile, using these great surveys and awards to help inform our approach. We're looking forward to continuing this trend with our employees in Hartford and around the country."

In addition to receiving the Hartford Courant's Top Workplaces award for the past three years, Sun Life has received the Boston Globe's Top Workplaces award for the past five years, and the Top Workplaces USA award for the past three years.

Other workplace recognitions Sun Life has received include:

  • Forbes 2023 Best Employers for Diversity
  • Great Place to Work certification, 2021 – 2023
  • Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, 2017 – 2023
  • Girls Club Top 25 Companies Where Women Want to Work, 2022
  • 100% score on Human Rights Commission Corporate Equality Index, 2009 – 2022

About Sun Life 
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.37 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life U.S. and affiliated companies in asset management employ nearly 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management.  Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

Media contacts

Devon Fernald
Sun Life U.S.
[email protected]
781-800-3609

Anjie Coplin
Sun Life U.S.
[email protected]
469-938-1050

Connect with Sun Life U.S.
https://www.facebook.com/SLFUnitedStates   
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sun-life-financial  
https://twitter.com/SunLifeUS

SOURCE Sun Life

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.