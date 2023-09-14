Sun Life U.S. named a Top Workplace by the Hartford Courant for third consecutive year

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has been named one of Hartford's Top Workplaces by the Hartford Courant for the third year in a row, following the opening of the company's newly designed office in the Gold Building late last year. The recognition is based on employee surveys conducted by Energage, as well as information about Sun Life's employee programs and benefits.

Hartford Courant Top Workplaces 2023

"Whether interacting virtually or in the office, I continue to see very strong engagement from our employees, building on our culture of flexibility and support that we have established as an organization," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president of Sun Life U.S. "We are pleased to receive this recognition once again, especially since it is based on feedback from our employees."

Sun Life's approach to the future of work uses a flexibility model, which allows employees to decide for themselves whether they work from the office or from home each day. When working at the office, they get a space designed with employees' needs in mind, whether it's specialized workstations to accommodate different activities, comfy couches and areas to socialize, amenities like well-equipped kitchens, or designated rooms for personal needs, such as nursing for new moms or private meditation or prayer.

"We believe in fostering a work environment that supports employees and encourages them to bring their authentic selves to work every day," said Tammi Wortham, senior vice president of Human Resources, Sun Life U.S. "We are committed to keeping our employee programs fresh and agile, using these great surveys and awards to help inform our approach. We're looking forward to continuing this trend with our employees in Hartford and around the country."

In addition to receiving the Hartford Courant's Top Workplaces award for the past three years, Sun Life has received the Boston Globe's Top Workplaces award for the past five years, and the Top Workplaces USA award for the past three years.

Other workplace recognitions Sun Life has received include:

Forbes 2023 Best Employers for Diversity

Great Place to Work certification, 2021 – 2023

Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, 2017 – 2023

Girls Club Top 25 Companies Where Women Want to Work, 2022

100% score on Human Rights Commission Corporate Equality Index, 2009 – 2022

SOURCE Sun Life