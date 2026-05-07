Sun Life's Melissa Kennedy Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

Recognized for Her Leadership and Advocacy in Canada's Legal Community by the Canadian Law Awards

TORONTO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) is pleased to congratulate Melissa Kennedy, Sun Life's Executive Vice-President and Chief Legal and Public Policy Officer, on receiving the Lifetime Achievement in the Legal Profession – In‑House Award at the 2026 Canadian Law Awards. This prestigious award recognizes an outstanding legal leader whose work has made a significant and lasting contribution to advancing Canada's legal profession and justice system.

"I've had the privilege of seeing the impact Melissa has made across the industry firsthand," said Kevin Strain, President and CEO, Sun Life. "Her perspective and advocacy have helped the industry in meaningful ways. She brings clear judgment and steady leadership that helps guide our organization through complexity, and has built functions known for quality and trusted partnership. That reputation reflects how she leads, and the care and integrity she brings to her work."

Melissa oversees the company's global Legal, Compliance, Government Affairs and Public Policy teams, aligning legal and regulatory strategy with enterprise priorities. Since joining Sun Life in 2014, Melissa has been a trusted advisor to senior leadership and the Board. She is widely respected for pairing principled judgment with practical counsel, and for helping organizations navigate complex legal, economic, and geopolitical environments with clarity and confidence. Her leadership helps enable Sun Life to deliver on its Purpose of helping Clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives.

Over the course of her distinguished career, Melissa has held senior leadership roles spanning private practice, regulatory bodies, and major Canadian financial institutions, where she has led large litigation, regulatory investigations, and complex transactions with lasting impact on enterprise risk management and governance.

Across every chapter of her career, a consistent hallmark has been her commitment to people: developing talent, strengthening teams, and raising the bar in leadership. She is a dedicated mentor and passionate champion of diversity, equity, and inclusion, including as a founding member of Legal Leaders for Diversity. She also serves her community through board leadership with the SickKids Foundation, Soulpepper Theatre, and the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada.

"Being recognized for a lifetime achievement award is a tremendous honour and deeply humbling," said Melissa Kennedy, Executive Vice-President and Chief Legal and Public Policy Officer, Sun Life. "This award reflects the privilege I've had to work with remarkable leaders, colleagues, teams, mentors and mentees; people who modelled what the best of our profession looks like."

About Sun Life



Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2026, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.58 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

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SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.