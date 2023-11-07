Sun-Maid® Breaks Up with Fruitcake This Holiday Season

Arguably one of the biggest separations of the century, America's most iconic raisin brand parts ways with the (somewhat) beloved holiday classic dessert

FRESNO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a sweet farewell, Sun-Maid Growers of California, maker of innovative dried fruit snacks, has formally announced its amicable break up with fruitcake, the classic but polarizing holiday dessert. This surprising break up comes as a pivotal move to redefine the way dried fruit, especially raisins, show up during the festive season. With tastebuds set on new beginnings, Sun-Maid has partnered with celebrity pastry chef, TV host and recipe matchmaker, Duff Goldman, to explore new pairings during the holidays. In a statement released today on the brand's Instagram account (@SunMaid):

"Dear friends and fans,

We hope this post finds you well. After years of companionship, our relationship with Fruitcake has come to an end. We'll always be grateful for the many sweet moments and cherished memories we had together, but the time has come to for us to branch out and explore new dried fruit pairings and flavor potentials.



We still have a deep appreciation for the role Fruitcake has played in our journey. We will forever remember the laughter, flavors, and shared moments. And while this chapter is closing, new chapters are waiting to be written. Here's to new beginnings, fresh flavors, and the endless possibilities that lie ahead.



With love and gratitude,

Sun-Maid"

This holiday season, Sun-Maid is seizing the opportunity to challenge preconceptions and inspire flavorful innovation. For far too long, Sun-Maid's relationship with fruitcake has been on the rocks, especially with 89% of Americans maintaining their aversion to it. Fruitcake is notoriously the holiday dessert that everyone loves to hate; while there have been some upsides to the relationship, Sun-Maid is officially ready to move on, in pursuit of something new that showcases the versatility and modern appeal of dried fruit.

To demonstrate the delicious and imaginative possibilities beyond the fruitcake realm, Sun-Maid is collaborating with Duff Goldman to unveil four exciting new recipe matches just in time for the holidays. This includes the "Bacon Raisin Cornbread Chicken," a delightful blend of savory and sweet that will effortlessly become the star of any dinner party. Additionally, there's the "Forget Fruitcake" cookie, which offers a perfect fusion of apricots and golden raisins with a sumptuous jam filling sandwiched between layers—a more indulgent and flavorful alternative. Completing the lineup are "Peanut Butter and Raisin Halvah" and "Pinwheel Cookies." All the recipes can be found at sunmaid.com/pullofftheholidays.

Furthermore, Sun-Maid is hosting a holiday-themed, break up kit giveaway on Instagram from November 13 through December 4, 2023. The Sun-Maid "Break Up Survival Kits" are designed to comfort you, no matter what or who you are breaking up with this holiday season, while also inspiring culinary creativity with Sun-Maid's imaginative holiday recipes.

Stay in the loop on Sun-Maid's new love interests and explorations by following the journey on Instagram (@SunMaid). For more information and inspiration for your holiday recipes, please visit sunmaid.com.

About Sun-Maid Growers of California

Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmers' cooperative of hundreds of grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid's innovative snacks continue to feed imaginations one little red box at a time--because when imagination is used for good, there's nothing more delicious! And while some things change, our real, minimally processed and consistently good ingredients haven't. Always starting with a whole fruit you can see and taste, Sun-Maid continues to offer a trusted go-to snack that's simple, wholesome and versatile--imagine that! For more information about Sun-Maid visit sunmaid.com and follow the brand on social media including TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

