Sun-Maid Names Earthbound Brands Exclusive Licensing Agency

The relationship supports strategic expansion across food, beverage, and lifestyle categories.

FRESNO, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun-Maid Growers of California, the farmer-owned cooperative behind one of America's most trusted food brands, has appointed Earthbound Brands as its exclusive licensing agency.

Earthbound Brands will lead Sun-Maid's licensing strategy, expanding the brand into new categories across food, beverage, lifestyle, and more. The joint effort builds on Sun-Maid's trusted legacy while creating new ways to connect with families throughout their everyday lives.

"Sun-Maid is a brand rooted in tradition, quality and a clear sense of purpose," said Jeff Cohen, co-founder and CEO of Earthbound Brands. "We're excited to collaborate with the Sun-Maid team to develop meaningful brand extensions that stay true to those values."

"Sun–Maid has been part of everyday family moments for over 100 years, and this represents an exciting next chapter for our brand," said Steve Loftus, CEO of Sun–Maid Growers of California. "By working with Earthbound Brands, we're able to thoughtfully extend Sun–Maid into new categories while staying true to the quality, trust, and values that generations of families expect from us."

Founded more than a century ago, Sun-Maid is a timeless and trusted name in healthy snacking, known for real, simple ingredients and products that help families balance taste, health and joy in every bite. With Earthbound Brands' expertise in licensing, Sun-Maid is positioned to grow beyond its core categories while staying true to the heritage and values that have defined the brand for generations.

About Sun-Maid

Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmer's cooperative of hundreds of grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid's innovative snacks continue to feed imaginations one little red box at a time--because when imagination is used for good, there's nothing more delicious! And while some things change, our real, minimally processed and consistently good ingredients haven't. Always starting with a whole fruit you can see and taste, Sun-Maid continues to offer a trusted go-to snack that's simple, healthy and versatile--imagine that! For more information about Sun-Maid visit http://www.sunmaid.com and follow the brand on social media including TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

About Earthbound Brands

Earthbound Brands is a leader in licensing, product, and design services. With more than 25 years of expertise, Earthbound Brands partners with top retailers and world-renowned brands to extend their reach through strategic brand extensions, innovative product design and development, and brand identity and creative services. By connecting iconic brands with best-in-class partners, Earthbound Brands drives brand growth on a global scale. Learn more at www.earthboundbrands.com.

