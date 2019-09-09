Sun-Maid Revamps its Yogurt Covered Raisins to Better Appeal to Millennials

"Millennials have a holistic view toward health and we are addressing their needs by developing products that are less processed and have fewer artificial ingredients," said Chris Dixon, Sun-Maid's Director of Marketing - Core Raisin Portfolio. "Our Yogurt Covered Raisins are a great way to keep your sweet-tooth at bay, but without the guilt, as they are made with whole fruit."

Chocolate Yogurt Covered Raisins will delight chocolate lovers, while Vanilla Yogurt Covered Raisins are a creamy, classic favorite. Salted Caramel Covered Raisins offer the perfect marriage of sweet and salty flavors, and the delectable duos of Covered Raisins and Strawberry & Vanilla Yogurt Covered Raisins provide delicious mashup options for even the most indecisive taste buds.

In January 2020, Sun-Maid will introduce new packaging, as well as more indulgent flavors.

Sun-Maid has launched a marketing campaign to drive consumer awareness of the new reformulation. The overarching message is that Yogurt Covered Raisins are a whole fruit snack and permissible indulgence that kids will crave and moms will approve.

Sun-Maid Yogurt Covered Raisins are available nationwide at all major retailers and grocery stores. All single flavors come in single-serve and shareable, multi-serve bags.

About Sun-Maid Growers of California

Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmers' cooperative of 750 grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid snacks have grown up with you. And while some things change, our ingredients haven't—they're real, minimally processed and consistently good. The timeless and trusted go-to snack that's simple, healthy and versatile, Sun-Maid fills each day with moments of sunshine, one little red box at a time. For more information about Sun-Maid, visit www.sunmaid.com.

SOURCE Sun-Maid Growers of California

