Sun-Maid Shines as a 2021 US Best Managed Company

FRESNO, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun-Maid – the iconic brand that innovates and imagines everyday – and its leadership are shining as one of only three CPG companies, and 49 private business announced to the 2021 list of US Best Managed Companies. The Best Managed Companies program is sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. It features some of the country's most prominent and successful organizations from a wide range of industries with annual revenues of at least $250 million. Private companies across the country competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices—strategy, execution, culture and financials.

Sun-Maid showcased innovation and strong performance in 2020 with the addition of several products to its portfolio of whole fruit raisin snacks and increased shopper demand for shelf-stable, pandemic pantry snacks met by outstanding supply chain collaboration. The company invested in marketing with the launch of an integrated campaign called "Imagine That" and the launch of its first-ever, Board of Imagination, featuring kids who will help guide future decision-making with the company.

"What a standout year for the entire Sun-Maid organization—from the cooperative of multi-generational family farmers to the teams in all our facilities and corporate offices—we all came together to elevate the company with hard work and imagination," noted Harry Overly, President and CEO of Sun-Maid Growers of California. "This honor is further proof that Sun-Maid is on track for continued growth and we are proud of everyone here that is helping us make this a wonderful place to work and a successful brand for today's shoppers."

Sun-Maid continues to offer whole fruit raisins and dried fruits, as well as reimagine better-for-you snacks. Its portfolio of products includes new Bites made with oats, nuts and fruit, Sour Raisin Snacks and Yogurt-Covered Raisins in fun and indulgent varieties. Looking into the future, Sun-Maid announced an acquisition of Plum Organics, a leading premium, organic baby food and kids snack brand, from Campbell Soup Company. Plum offers a diverse portfolio of organic foods and snacks to meet the nutritional needs of babies, tots and kids.

About Sun-Maid Growers of California

Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmers' cooperative of 750 grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid snacks have grown up with you. And while some things change, our ingredients haven't—they're real, minimally processed and consistently good. The timeless and trusted go-to snack that's simple, healthy and versatile, Sun-Maid fills each day with moments of sunshine, one little red box at a time. For more information about Sun-Maid, visit www.sunmaid.com.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have annual revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

