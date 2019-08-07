Sun-Maid's New Sour Raisin Snacks Offer Deliciously Sour Flavors of Real, Whole Fruit

Sour Raisin Snacks come in four flavors, including Strawberry and Watermelon and new Mixed Berry and Grape—yes, a grape-flavored raisin! The product is found in the grocery store fruit snack or dried fruit aisles, depending on retailer.

"Our team has been working on repositioning products and broadening our product portfolio to meet the growing need for less processed, no added sugar snacking options," said Harry Overly, CEO and president of Sun-Maid. "Sour Raisin Snacks will compete with other fruit snacks and gummies in the category and give parents a healthier option that their kids will love and they will feel good about feeding them whether in school lunches or as a daytime bite."

This month, Sun-Maid is launching a new 360-degree marketing campaign that aims to educate consumers about the product and its great taste, as well as demonstrate how a fruit snack should and can be whole fruit through the use of imagination. Created by food and beverage creative agency quench, the "Imagine That" campaign includes TV, digital, social and paid search, among other components.

In addition, the brand is also hosting an immersive, kid-friendly event on August 7 at The Wonder in New York City where adults and children will experience curiosity and whimsy through experiential activities that incorporate Sour Raisin Snacks.

Sun-Maid's Sour Raisin Snacks are now available nationwide. Find a local retailer today by visiting www.sunmaid.com .

About Sun-Maid Growers of California

Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmers' cooperative of 750 grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid snacks have grown up with you. And while some things change, our ingredients haven't—they're real, minimally processed and consistently good. The timeless and trusted go-to snack that's simple, healthy and versatile, Sun-Maid fills each day with moments of sunshine, one little red box at a time. For more information about Sun-Maid, visit www.sunmaid.com.

