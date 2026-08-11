Sun 'N Lake Improvement District Deploys 375 Solar Streetlights Through Infrastructure as a Service®

Project demonstrates how modern solar street lighting is becoming a practical, scalable solution for

improving public safety

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability Partners (SP), a Public Benefit Company and pioneer of Infrastructure as a Service®, partnered with Sun 'N Lake Improvement District to deploy 375 solar-powered LED streetlights across the District. The project reflects the growing adoption of modern solar street lighting as a practical, cost-effective solution for improving roadway safety while avoiding many of the costs and disruptions associated with traditional grid-connected lighting.

Sustainability Partners partnered with Sun ’N Lake Improvement District through its Solar Street Lighting as a Service™ offering to deploy 375 solar-powered LED streetlights across the District.

Through its Solar Street Lighting as a Service™ offering, an application of its Infrastructure as a Service® model, Sustainability Partners delivers a turnkey solar street lighting solution with zero upfront capital that includes system design, funding, procurement, installation, performance monitoring and preventative maintenance. Unlike traditional street lighting projects that often require trenching, utility coordination, and lengthy construction schedules, this all-in-one solar lighting solution can be deployed quickly and with minimal disruption.

Advances in solar panel efficiency, battery storage, LED technology, and intelligent controls have transformed solar street lighting over the past decade. Once viewed as a niche application, today's systems like those used for the District's project deliver reliable nighttime illumination suitable for roadways, trails, parks, campuses and other public spaces, providing a practical alternative to conventional street lighting infrastructure.

"Improving safety for our residents while responsibly managing taxpayer resources is always our priority," said District Manager Raymond "Boz" Bossert. "Solar Street Lighting as a Service™ allowed us to modernize lighting across the District without the hurdles that often delay infrastructure projects. It's another example of how our partnership with Sustainability Partners continues to help us invest in the future of our community."

The project was completed in multiple phases, allowing Sun 'N Lake to strategically expand roadway lighting improvements while aligning deployment with operational priorities. Miller Electric Company supported the procurement and installation of the solar lighting system throughout the project. The project builds on the ongoing relationship between Sun 'N Lake and SP following previous collaboration on an AMI water meter system and wastewater infrastructure project. The project reflects a growing trend among public entities seeking infrastructure delivery models that accelerate infrastructure modernization while ensuring long-term operational performance.

"The conversation around solar street lighting has changed dramatically," said SP Infrastructure Partner Michael Tari. "Modern solar lighting technology has reached the point where it can serve as a practical solution for many public roadways and pedestrian areas. Communities no longer have to accept long construction schedules, utility coordination, and significant infrastructure costs as the only path to improving nighttime safety."

About Sustainability Partners

Sustainability Partners is a Public Benefit Company that facilitates funding, deployment, and ongoing care of essential infrastructure to help states, municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals meet their needs. Sustainability Partners can help solve any combination of funding, design, engineering, procurement, installation, and maintenance of essential infrastructure with no upfront costs. Like a utility, Sustainability Partners charges a monthly usage fee based on a month-to-month agreement. Its goal is to establish long-term relationships with its customers and ensure their infrastructure remains safe, reliable, and improving forever. Learn more about Sustainability Partners.

About Sun 'N Lake Improvement District

Sun 'N Lake Improvement District is an independent special district serving the Sun 'N Lake of Sebring community in Highlands County, Florida. The District provides essential infrastructure and community services that support quality of life for residents and businesses throughout the community.

SOURCE Sustainability Partners