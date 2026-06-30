Sustainability Partners Names Adam Cain Chief Executive Officer

CHANDLER, Ariz. , June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability Partners (SP), a Public Benefit Company and the pioneer of Infrastructure as a Service®, today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously elected Adam Cain as its new Chief Executive Officer. Cain succeeds John Veech, who is retiring from full-time employment and looking forward to a well-earned retirement after a distinguished 43-year career in law, investment banking, and infrastructure investing.

Adam Cain, president of Sustainability Partners, elected CEO by the Board of Directors.

Cain currently serves as President of Sustainability Partners, where he leads the integration of business development, capital deployment, and project execution to help state agencies and cities modernize essential infrastructure through a monthly, usage-based service model that includes funding, deployment, and ongoing care. Since joining Sustainability Partners, Cain has strengthened SP's operating platform, expanded its market presence, and helped scale the organization to support continued growth.

"Since first investing in SP and joining the Board in 2022, it's been a great joy to experience the growth and development of SP, as it continues to advance its mission of providing safe, reliable, and continuously improved infrastructure to the public. While I am pleased to be retiring from full-time employment, I shall continue to be actively involved in counseling and advising the SP management team, as a continuing member of the Board of Directors and a Senior Advisor," said John Veech.

"Adam has a deep understanding of Sustainability Partners' mission, customers, and what it takes to deliver exceptional outcomes for our customers. His leadership, experience, and commitment make him the right leader for Sustainability Partners' next chapter. I am proud of what the team has accomplished and look forward to supporting Adam and the entire organization going forward," said Veech.

"On behalf of the Board, we are pleased to appoint Adam as Chief Executive Officer," said Gary Goldstein. "Adam has earned the confidence of the Board through his leadership, operational discipline, and ability to execute our long-term strategy. He understands our customers, our Infrastructure as a Service® model, and what it takes to continue building on SP's strong foundation. Adam has also developed an incredibly talented management team that will be supporting him in his new role. We are all very excited to see this team take the company to the next level and beyond."

"It is an honor to accept the role of CEO of Sustainability Partners," said Adam Cain. "Our team has built something truly impactful through a better way to fund, deploy, and maintain sustainable infrastructure, and I look forward to working alongside our employees, customers, partners, and investors as we continue helping communities address critical infrastructure needs."

About Sustainability Partners

Sustainability Partners (SP) is a Public Benefit Company that facilitates the funding, deployment, and ongoing care of essential infrastructure to help states, municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals meet their needs. SP can help solve any combination of funding, design, engineering, procurement, installation, and maintenance needs for essential infrastructure with no upfront costs. Like a utility, SP charges a monthly usage fee based on a month-to-month agreement. Its goal is to establish long-term relationships with its customers and ensure their infrastructure remains safe, reliable, and improving forever. Learn more about Sustainability Partners.

SOURCE Sustainability Partners