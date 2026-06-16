Sustainability Partners Brings Infrastructure as a Service® to State and Local Governments via Civic Marketplace

Public Benefit Company offering zero-upfront-capital infrastructure now available to eligible state, local, and education agencies through a pre-competed cooperative path

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability Partners, a Public Benefit Company that funds, deploys, and maintains essential infrastructure for state and local government and the pioneer of Infrastructure as a Service®, announced today that its Metering as a Service offering is now accessible to eligible buyers through Civic Marketplace, the AI procurement platform for local governments. The agreement enables state, local, and education agencies to procure Sustainability Partners' Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) solution without running a separate competitive solicitation.

What Agencies Can Access

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) through Metering as a Service, including ultrasonic smart meters, leak detection analytics, and billing system integration.

Comprehensive maintenance, repair, and replacement support which covers end-to-end implementation, including system installation, staff training, and ongoing maintenance.

Ancillary services, including software upgrades, training programs, customer engagement tools, and disaster recovery solutions.

"State and local governments often know which infrastructure improvements are critical, but getting those projects approved and procured can take significant time and resources," said Adam Cain, President of Sustainability Partners. "By making our Metering as a Service solution available through Civic Marketplace and the TXShare cooperative contract, eligible agencies can access a pre-competed procurement path that accelerates deployment while maintaining compliance. Combined with Infrastructure as a Service®, agencies can modernize critical water infrastructure through a predictable service model without assuming the long-term ownership and lifecycle burdens."

"The City of Jal's water department was having efficiency issues, read issues, and low-flow readings. Sustainability Partners was able to come up with solutions and help us address those challenges," said Wesley Hooper, City Manager of the City of Jal. "SP has been great to work with — any issues that come up, we can contact someone immediately, and they get right back to us. It's a great partnership."

Why This Matters

For most state and local agencies, the path from "we need to modernize this system" to "the system is in the ground and working" is dominated by significant capital constraints, lengthy procurement and delivery timelines, and lifecycle risk. Sustainability Partners' service-based model shifts those burdens to Sustainability Partners and gives the agency a predictable monthly cost instead. Making that model available on Civic Marketplace removes one more barrier — the procurement cycle itself — for the agencies that need it most.

Access This Contract

Sustainability Partners is available to eligible buyers through Civic Marketplace via TXShare's Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) contract. Learn more at civicmarketplace.com.

About Sustainability Partners

Sustainability Partners (SP) is a Public Benefit Company that facilitates the funding, deployment, and ongoing care of essential infrastructure to help states, municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals meet their needs. SP can help solve any combination of funding, design, engineering, procurement, installation, and maintenance needs for essential infrastructure with no upfront costs. Like a utility, SP charges a monthly usage fee based on a month-to-month agreement. Its goal is to establish long-term relationships with its customers and ensure their infrastructure remains safe, reliable, and improving forever. Learn more about Sustainability Partners.

About Civic Marketplace

Civic Marketplace is the AI procurement platform built for local governments and free for every SLED entity to use. By removing cost as a barrier, we make it easier for cities, counties, and school districts to modernize how they buy goods and services without adding strain to already tight budgets.

Our platform connects government buyers to a network of pre-approved suppliers, ensuring every contract meets compliance and quality standards from the start. We're especially committed to expanding access for historically underutilized businesses, helping local governments support regional suppliers and strengthen the communities they serve.

Procurement doesn't have to be slow, complicated, or expensive. Civic Marketplace is backed by venture investment and built to prove it.

Learn more at civicmarketplace.com

SOURCE Sustainability Partners