Sun Nuclear Announces Full QADS 2020 Program & Keynote Speaker

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sun Nuclear Corporation released the complete program for the 12th QA & Dosimetry Symposium (QADS), held in Orlando, Florida, February 21-22, 2020. The keynote speaker, James Hayman, M.D., of the University of Michigan, will present "Safety is No Accident - A Physician's Perspective on Safety in 2020 and Beyond." This keynote address kicks off two days of practical education on advancements to Patient Safety in Radiation Oncology.

Hosted by Sun Nuclear, QADS is focused exclusively on Quality and Patient Safety in Radiation Oncology. The event welcomes 200+ participants from around the world, with a total of 24 presentations across four sessions:

Safety & Independent QA in Radiation Oncology

Stereotactic Treatment & QA

Advancements in Planning & QA

Emergent Modalities & QA Considerations

Session highlights, beyond the keynote presentation, include:

"Leveraging Incident Reporting from RO-ILS to Improve Safety for Your Patients"

Jean Moran , Ph.D., University of Michigan Medical Center, Ann Arbor, MI

, Ph.D., Medical Center, "Independent QA - A Medical Physicist's Perspective"

Geoffrey Ibbott , Professor Emeritus, UT MD Anderson Cancer Center, Jericho, VT

, Professor Emeritus, UT MD Anderson Cancer Center, "Future Directions in Patient Specific QA"

Moyed Miften, Ph.D., University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, CO

Moyed Miften, Ph.D., School of Medicine, "AAPM Initiatives and Emergent RT Technologies"

Saiful Huq , Ph.D., UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Pittsburgh, PA

"QADS attendees routinely praise the high quality of presentations at this event," notes Jeff Simon, CEO of Sun Nuclear. "We are proud to offer this highly valuable and practical symposium for Medical Physicists and Dosimetrists from around the world."

The full program for QADS, and access to registration, can be found at qasymposium.com. Early registration pricing, with savings of $200, continues through December 16, 2019.

Continuing education credits include 12 SAM, 14 MPCEC, and 13 MDCB and 2 Florida Medical Error (pending application approvals). QADS is endorsed by the AAPM (American Association of Physicists in Medicine) for its educational content*. Several industry vendors have signed on as exhibiting sponsors for the symposium.

About Sun Nuclear Corporation

Sun Nuclear provides innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy, Diagnostic Imaging and Patient Alignment. Our mission is to enable healthier lives by improving the detection and treatment of cancer. More than 5,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on us for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, we aim to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes – so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. Visit us: sunnuclear.com. Follow us: @sunnuclear.

* AAPM does not endorse the product in question: rather, it endorsed the educational component of the program.

