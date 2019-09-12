Sun Nuclear Presents Portfolio of Independent QA Solutions at ASTRO 2019

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2019 ASTRO Annual Meeting beginning September 15th in Chicago, Sun Nuclear Corporation will present novel advancements in radiation oncology Quality Management.

For the SunCHECK™ Quality Management Platform – which standardizes, integrates, and automates workflows in more than 600 radiation oncology centers globally – Sun Nuclear introduces PlanCHECK™. This new module within the SunCHECK Patient workflow automates Plan Quality Checks, validates treatment plans against requirements, and automatically assesses plan performance versus intent. Visit booth 2624 for a demonstration, and to learn more about SunCHECK's expanded direct device integration, plus support for Varian Halcyon™ System Secondary Dose Calculations, Pre-Treatment QA, and In-Vivo Monitoring.

Sun Nuclear is proud to also introduce new Precision Laser Systems for PET/CT Simulation, MR Simulation, MR-Guided RT, and Linac-Based RT. Redesigned to better fit clinical workflows, CT SIM+™ and MICRO+™ laser systems offer incomparable precision and accuracy at the patient – with unmatched reliability, laser line definition and laser line length. Compatible with all major third-party systems, CT SIM+ software provides unique automation for enhanced patient focus. Experience the simplified workflow, new design and enhanced capabilities in ASTRO booth 3415.

Beyond workflow automation support, Sun Nuclear enables adoption of emergent treatment techniques, including stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and MR-guided radiation therapy (MRgRT).

Enhancing the Sun Nuclear SRS QA portfolio is the introduction of the MultiMet-WL Cube. The device quantifies the margin of error for off-axis SRS targets, measuring error margins for single-isocenter multiple metastases treatments. Further supporting SRS programs are advancements with SRS MapCHECK®, including support for the Accuray CyberKnife® System and vertex fields, including HyperArc™. ASTRO attendees can see both solutions firsthand and hear related talks from clinical users in booth 2624.

Sun Nuclear addresses the challenges of MRgRT with a suite of solutions, including ArcCHECK®-MR and IC PROFILER™-MR. Available soon and on display at ASTRO, Daily QA™-MR will become the first commercially available daily QA system for MR-linacs.

"As we continually expand our product portfolio, we're pleased to provide radiation therapy healthcare providers the most complete and connected suite of QA solutions extending from Diagnostic Imaging, to Patient Alignment, and throughout the Radiation Therapy treatment process," said Jeff Simon, Sun Nuclear CEO. "As providers look to adopt new techniques and modalities, we're focused on providing the right solution at the right time to enable the independent, integrated Quality Management needed for confidence in care."

Sun Nuclear will host in-booth presentations from clinical users throughout ASTRO in Booth 2624. Simultaneous to ASTRO, Sun Nuclear is proud to sponsor the 2019 Society for Radiation Oncology Administrators (SROA) 36th Annual Meeting at the nearby Hilton Chicago.

To learn more, visit sunnuclear.com/astro.

