Sun Nuclear Releases 1028 XP Continuous Radon Monitor

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Nuclear Corporation, a leading provider of Continuous Radon Monitors (CRMs) for commercial and residential purposes, today announced release of the 1028™ XP Continuous Radon Monitor. The 1028 XP is the latest offering from the Sun Nuclear Radon Detection product line.

The 1028 XP Monitor takes the trusted technology of the Model 1028™ CRM and expands on it with a full-color graphic display for comprehensive review of data and test results, an extended battery life of up to 300 hours, and 10,000 datapoints in up to 10 test memory slots. Its Bluetooth connectivity to the OneRADON reporting software, make it a great solution for radon professionals on the go.

"We're excited to offer this new Monitor to our customers, based on the trusted technology of our Model 1028 monitor," said Dr. Kai Wundke, Sun Nuclear's Senior Director, Radon. "The modern, functional design and easy-to-use interface combined with its expandable capabilities make it a smart investment for radon professionals."

A future, modular upgrade to the 1028 XP and OneRADON Software will support cellular communication for remote operation and cloud connectivity. It will also support environmental monitoring of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), Carbon Dioxide, temperature, pressure, and humidity.

In addition to this new Monitor, Sun Nuclear offers Model 1027™, Model 1028™, and Model 1030™ CRMs for professional home and building inspectors. The Model 1030 recently received National Radon Safety Board (NRSB) approval.

In addition to providing leading Radon Detection solutions for commercial and residential purposes, Sun Nuclear is the worldwide leader in Patient Safety solutions for Radiation Oncology. We design and manufacture devices and software to ensure radiation prescriptions are accurately and consistently delivered to cancer patients. We hold numerous patents for groundbreaking product designs, and distribute solutions globally, both directly and through a network of 60+ distributors. Gammex, a leader in patient alignment technology and QA tools for the diagnostic radiology field, is a wholly-owned subsidiary. Visit us: sunnuclear.com. Follow us: @SNC_Radon.

