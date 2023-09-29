Sun Nuclear® Solutions Supporting Better Patient Care in Focus at ASTRO 2023

SunCHECK® Platform Enhancements, New MRgRT QA Solutions, and More

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Nuclear, a Mirion Medical company (NYSE: MIR), will showcase enhancements and additions to its comprehensive Quality Management portfolio at the ASTRO Annual Meeting, October 1-3, in San Diego, California. The Sun Nuclear booth (#1835) will highlight new features and insights for the SunCHECK® Platform, new MR capabilities for proven SRS/SBRT QA solutions, and the new SIM+™ Pro laser system for patient alignment.

Complete Quality Management in One Platform
Available for demonstrations in the Sun Nuclear booth, SunCHECK software helps Radiation Oncology teams manage Patient and Machine QA in a single platform, reducing the need for disparate applications and databases. With SunCHECK software, users also gain unique workflow automation capabilities -- including automated in-vivo monitoring of real dosimetric data to catch and correct for anatomy changes throughout the treatment course. Recently released, SunCHECK version 4.2.1 offers highly anticipated enhancements, including single sign-on (SSO) for easier IT management, multiple CT-to-ED table support for improved dose calculation accuracy, improved custom template sharing and report functionality, and 100+ additional updates.

Expanded Solutions for Advanced Technologies
Making a debut at the ASTRO Meeting, the new SRS MapCHECK®-MR array and StereoPHAN™-MR system build on the capabilities introduced by Sun Nuclear for film-less SRS QA and end-to-end commissioning, with hardware upgrades to accommodate dosimetry in the presence of a strong magnetic field. Also new at ASTRO, the SIM+ Pro laser system offers best-in-class accuracy for PET/CT patient positioning, and introduces remote adjustment capabilities.

For departments with stereotactic programs, the SunSCAN™ 3D Water Scanning System is designed to enable optimal scanning with SRS-class accuracy, including a unique Virtual Reference Detector™ feature. Daily demos of this system will be given in booth #1835.

Sun Nuclear in-booth talks throughout the meeting will feature workflow enhancements to support advanced treatment techniques, including motion management, SRS, MRgRT and more. On Monday, October 2nd, beginning at 4:00 p.m., ASTRO and SROA attendees are welcome to join for talks and beverages during the Exhibitor Networking Reception.

"In high-demand clinical settings, Radiation Oncology teams need solutions that support lean operations and deliver quantifiable efficiency gains. At ASTRO, we look forward to connecting with attendees on how our proven, comprehensive Quality Management portfolio supports their ability to simplify workflows and adopt and optimize advanced techniques and technologies," said Luis Rivera, Sun Nuclear Radiation Therapy QA President.

Sun Nuclear will also attend the Society for Radiation Oncology Administrators (SROA) Annual Meeting in booth 22.

To learn more, visit sunnuclear.com/astro.

About Sun Nuclear
Sun Nuclear and CIRS are part of Mirion Medical, a group of healthcare-focused brands within Mirion (NYSE: MIR). We provide innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging centers. More than 5,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on us for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, Sun Nuclear aims to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes – so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. Visit us: sunnuclear.com. Follow us: @sunnuclear.

SRS MapCHECK-MR, StereoPHAN-MR, and SIM+ Pro are not available for sale in all markets.

Sun Nuclear, SunCHECK, SIM+ Pro, SRS, MapCHECK-MR, StereoPHAN-MR, SunSCAN 3D, and Virtual Reference Detector are trademarks or registered trademarks of Mirion Technologies, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

